Winter Storm Walloping USA Threatens to Disrupt LNG Exports
A winter storm battering huge swaths of the US threatens to temporarily disrupt exports of liquefied natural gas from the Gulf Coast, exacerbating the global fuel crunch.
The arctic front, expected to continue for several days, is triggering warnings and advisories stretching from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico. The US is a major LNG exporter and a key supplier to Europe, which means port disruptions could have a global impact.
Subfreezing temperatures and high winds through Dec. 26 may cause delays or suspension to pilot services for the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Texas, according to notices from Moran Shipping. The waterway services the Sabine Pass terminal, the largest US LNG export facility.
Pilots for the port of Corpus Christi, who are responsible for docking vessels in the southern Texas region, have suspended boarding vessels due to the cold, according to Moran. That may affect ship traffic to the Corpus Christi LNG export facility.
Cheniere Energy Inc., operator of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals, said that it always prepares for and responds to extreme weather to safely manage operations. The company didn’t comment on the current operations of the facilities.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Strikes Underway At BP And Repsol North Sea Platforms
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery
- Volumes Transiting Ukraine Are At Risk
- IEEFA: European LNG Boom Not All Good For US Exporters
- Latest UK Gov't Levy Puts New Renewables Investments At Risk
- Zephyr Energy Makes New Acquisitions in Utah And N. Dakota
- Putin Pledges Unlimited Spending to Ensure Victory in Ukraine
- Block Energy Finds More Oil In Patardzeuli Field
- Allseas Wins One Of The Heaviest Offshore Installation Projects Ever
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- UK Offshore Wind Investment Is At Risk With Windfall Tax
- USA Loses More Rigs
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- North Sea Regulator Fines 3 Companies
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia