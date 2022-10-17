Winners Of Eagle Ford Excellence Awards Announced

The South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable (STEER) has announced the winners of the 2022 Eagle Ford Excellence Awards.

The awards honor companies and organizations working in or with the oil and natural gas industry for their diligent efforts in protecting the environment, developing innovative technologies, making safety a top priority, and giving back to the communities they serve.

This year’s awards, which recognize excellence in the areas of Community and Social Investment, Environmental Stewardship, Neighborhood Impression, and Innovation in Technology, were presented at a luncheon event in San Antonio.

“For the 10th year running, it is our honor to recognize the contributions of the oil and natural gas industry, our local partners, and elected officials whose work and commitment strengthen South Texas communities every day. This year’s Eagle Ford Excellence Award winners include innovators, environmental stewards, and community leaders who, year after year, positively impact the communities they serve,” said Glynis Strause of ConocoPhillips and a member of the STEER Advisory Council.

The Community and Social Investment award, for a firm of less than 250 employees, was given to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. Established in 2017, the Bee County Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy Academy offers many free classes for area youth including CPR/AED/Heimlich, First Aid, Bullying, Tourniquets, Building Searches, WeaponSafety, Fire Prevention, Traffic Stops, Grappling, Stop the Bleed, Narcotics, Pursuits, and many more. The Cadets also meet many city, county, and state leaders, to include the Governor of Texas, who is also an Honorary Junior Deputy with the program. Cadets receive certificates for their accomplishments from State Representatives, Congressmen, County Officials, and the Governor's Office.

The same award for companies with over 250 employees was given to the Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The firm employees from across the region mobilized to support the community in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde. Employees supported first responders, educators, and community members during and after the response with food deliveries, supplies, first aid training and fundraising. The effort resulted in more than $150,000 raised and more than 270 hours volunteered.

The Environmental Stewardship award, for a firm of less than 250 employees, was given to Transect Inc. Tge company supports land developers by bringing efficiency to the environmental permitting process, delivering due diligence in minutes - not weeks or months. Transect has saved its clients over 3 million hours by delivering over 10,000 due diligence reports and will continue to help land developers more efficiently and successfully reach their project goals, while changing the world of environmental permitting.

The Environmental Stewardship award, for a firm of more than 250 employees, was given to ConocoPhillips. The energy major has committed to industry-leading actions for environmental stewardship, including the net-zero ambition for operational GHG emissions by 2050, setting a GHG intensity reduction target of 40 to 50% by 2030, endorsing the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring initiative, and meeting a further 10% reduction target for methane emissions intensity by 2025 from their 2019 baseline, building upon the 65% reduction the company has made since 2015. ConocoPhillips also recently announced that it has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 Initiative, whose mission is to improve the industry’s transparency in methane emissions reporting and encourage progress in reducing those emissions. In continued support of its GHG reduction initiatives, ConocoPhillips has installed more than 1,500 continuous methane monitoring devices at sites in the Lower 48, including 300 in the Eagle Ford.

The Neighborhood Impression award went to the Port of Corpus Christi which signed a contract with Learning Undefeated to develop a signature STEM career and education outreach program for the Coastal Bend Region. With this leading-edge PORT-Able Learning laboratory program, the Port of Corpus Christi will bring unique and innovative educational resources and opportunities directly to schools and communities across the region. Through this initiative, the Port of Corpus Christi will create a corporate social responsibility platform that supports STEM education, STEM careers, and the workforce of tomorrow.

The Innovation in Technology award was awarded to DeepWell Energy Services which created several apps in English and Spanish for their employees to be able to access Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) information as well as to report any findings from the field. In addition to HSE, they also created a Quality Assurance app to streamline inspection information and accurate record keeping for pipe integrity information. Having this technology in the field reduces the resources required to deliver projects safely and efficiently.

The final award was the Eagle Ford Excellence Award given to James W. Huff, a Live Oak County Judge. He has been the Live Oak County judge for 35 years and has served his community as a long-time member of law enforcement and in leadership roles in many civic and governmental organizations. STEER recognized Judge Huff for his unwavering commitment to his community, his steadfast partnership with Eagle Ford employers to create local opportunities, and for recognizing the importance of the oil and natural gas industry for families and the economy of the Eagle Ford region.

