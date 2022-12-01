Windcat Orders Hydrogen-Powered CSOVs From Damen

Windcat, Europe’s market-leading offshore personnel transfer company, has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Damen Shipyards.

The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat and CMB Tech. The result is a new design with increased capabilities and flexibility compared to existing vessels. The vessels are 87 meters long, 20 meters wide, can accommodate 120 people on board, and will be powered by hydrogen. The series will be delivered from 2025.

The CSOVs will be built at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and will be delivered to Windcat Offshore which will focus on offshore energy commissioning and services. Initially, two vessels have been ordered with options for further vessels.

To significantly reduce the vessels’ CO2 footprint, Windcat and CMB Tech, will provide the same dual-fuel hydrogen technology for the Elevation Series as on board of the Hydrocat, the world’s first hydrogen powered crew transfer vessel.

“Damen is committed to becoming the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder and is a recognized pioneer in the development of Service Operation Vessels, having designed and built one of the world’s first dedicated walk-to-work vessels 5 years ago. These vessels have set a benchmark in the offshore renewables market and are still performing very well in the North Sea. We are proud to work together with Windcat and CMB Tech to build these vessels and make the groundbreaking design of the Windcat Elevation Series come to life,” Joost van der Weiden, Sales Manager for the Benelux region at Damen Shipyards.

“After 20 years of developing the CTV business in all aspects of vessel design, construction, and operations, we started 4 years ago to lay the foundations for the creation of a ground-breaking CSOV design. I am pleased that we have been able to expand our CSOV sector specific knowledge with the initial appointment of Stephen Bolton as Managing Director of Windcat Offshore. With this order we are now positioned to offer best-in-class services to both the CTV and CSOV sector on a side by side basis,“ Robbert van Rijk, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Windcat.

The Elevation Series will be equipped with the latest gangway, crane, thrusters, hybrid battery technology, and offshore charging capability, among other industry-leading features to be announced in the next weeks. Windcat believes these vessels are the next logical step in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector.

“I truly believe the Elevation Series is an industry-leading design, a real game changer. A design that will lead the sector in exploring hydrogen as a fuel while delivering best-in-class performance and flexibility. Only with the combined team of Windcat, CMB Tech, and Damen has this been possible. Together we have addressed the current and future CSOV sector needs while starting to answer the greater maritime industry’s challenge – how to significantly reduce our industry’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Bolton stated.

