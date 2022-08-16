Williams, PennEnergy To Market Low Emissions Next-Gen Gas
Williams and PennEnergy Resources, an EnCap Investments portfolio company in the Appalachian Basin, have agreed to support the marketing and delivery of certified, low emissions next-gen natural gas.
The agreement includes an independent, third-party certification process that verifies best practices are being followed to minimize emissions and produce natural gas in the most environmentally responsible manner.
Through its Sequent business, Williams is building a marketing portfolio to sell low-carbon next-gen gas to utilities, LNG export facilities, and other clean energy users.
“This is another exciting step in our multi-faceted strategy to grow the delivery of next-gen gas to markets across the United States as well as overseas,” said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. “With our large-scale gathering and processing footprint in the best U.S. production basins, our connectivity to the nation’s biggest natural gas customers, and our industry-leading Sequent marketing platform, we are extremely well positioned to facilitate the efficient gathering, marketing, and transportation of responsibly sourced natural gas.”
“We are excited for this partnership and future opportunities to deliver responsibly sourced natural gas to meet the market’s growing demands,” added PennEnergy Resources Chairman and CEO Rich Weber. “PennEnergy welcomes higher standards in the marketplace, which play to our strengths, highlighting our dedication and investments made over many years to ensure the safety of our employees, the community, and the environment.”
The Appalachian-sourced natural gas is derived from PennEnergy’s 378 production wells in southwest Pennsylvania that have achieved Project Canary’s TrustWell certification. Every wellpad inspected has achieved the highest rating available.
The agreement with PennEnergy builds on Williams’ strategy to gather, market, and transport low-carbon natural gas from well-head to end-user.
Williams recently entered a partnership with decarbonization technology provider Context Labs, as well as a collaboration with Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. producer of LNG to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting, and verification of greenhouse gas emissions at natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems.
In addition to pursuing next-gen natural gas solutions, Williams is developing clean hydrogen, CCUS, solar, and renewable natural gas projects as part of its focus on commercializing innovative technologies, markets, and business models that support a clean energy economy.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
