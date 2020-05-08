Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total

Williams will provide offshore natural gas transportation services to the Anchor development, thanks to an agreement with co-owners Chevron and Total E&P USA, Inc.

Williams reported Thursday that it will provide offshore natural gas transportation services to the Anchor development, thanks to an agreement with co-owners Chevron and Total E&P USA, Inc.

Sanctioned late last year, the $5.7 billion Anchor development reportedly is the industry’s first deepwater high-pressure development to win a final investment decision. The Anchor field is located in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) offshore Louisiana.

“We are extremely well-positioned in the Gulf of Mexico, with asset synergies that are second to none in this active region, and we’re pleased to leverage and expand our existing infrastructure to serve the growing needs of deep-water producers,” Williams Chief Operating Officer Michael Dunn commented in a written statement.

According to Williams, Chevron plans to drill multiple wells and construct a floating production platform to handle rich natural gas and oil from Anchor. Under the agreement with Chevron and Total, Williams will transport Anchor’s gas production via the Discovery pipeline system that it owns jointly with DCP. Williams added the rich gas will be transported to the Discovery processing plant in Larose, La., and fractionated and marketed at Discovery’s facility in Paradis, La.

“Discovery offers producers the full suite of midstream natural gas services to maximize value for its customers, who partner with Williams to help them complete their value chain by safely gathering, processing and delivering the energy that fuels our nation and drives a clean energy economy,” stated Dunn.

Williams noted that Anchor is expected to come online in the first half of 2024. Last month, Subsea 7 reported that it had won subsea installation contracts for Anchor.

