Will White House Finally Release Reserves from SPR?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at the much talked about potential SPR release, rising Covid concerns, deal pressure and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Samuel Indyk, senior analyst at uk.investing.com: My first focus for the week will be whether the Biden administration’s actions match up with their words. Will the White House finally release reserves from the SPR that were not plans of previously approved sales? My guess is that the recent drop in crude may keep the Biden administration from pulling the trigger as the words appear to be doing enough to stem rising prices.

Phil Kangas, Grant Thornton Partner In Charge, Energy Advisory, Natural Resources and Mining: The national average for gasoline prices continues its upward trend, now more than 50 percent above prices this time last year and earlier this month reaching a seven-year high. With booster vaccines now widely available to all adults and even children inoculations rolling out, Americans determined to reconnect with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday will spur additional fuel consumption. We will be watching to see how the increase in demand from holiday travel exacerbates the rising price at the pump. With Russia joining OPEC+ in its rebuke of President Biden’s appeal for additional crude production, we’ll also be watching to see whether the administration taps the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a lever to rein in fuel costs for American consumers.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Covid has taken up less of the crude market narrative space over the past couple of months as cases in the U.S. (particularly in the south) have decreased since the summer spike and demand indicators have continued to trend in a positive direction. That all could change as we head into the end of the year as case counts have risen in Europe and multiple countries are implementing or considering strict remedies, including lockdowns. OPEC+ has already reduced its demand forecasts on this account, supporting its current production quotas and plans to ease additional supply into the market on a ratable basis going forward. Lower demand due to Covid-related restrictions could reduce prices in the short-term, but supply shortages have already sent natural gas, coal, and electricity prices to multi-year highs across the eastern hemisphere and colder weather will be a tailwind for the commodities.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Deal pressure is building, to get deals done by year end. There will be two big energy deals announced quite soon, consolidating in nature.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com