Will the Energy Transition Pivot on Gas?
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Much of the discussion about the energy transition references renewables such as solar and wind, but one informed market-watcher tells Rigzone that a more conventional resource – natural gas – will increasingly become a driving force behind the shift. Keep reading for his rationale, along with other insights about other oil and gas market trends to watch.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: Natural gas will become more and more the topic of discussion alongside oil. It is the fulcrum molecule in the energy transition, and I think demand for it will double rapidly. For power generation it is critical to support larger-capacity reliance on renewables, until such time that storage can make a real difference. If the migration to electric vehicles is going to play out, power generation capacity will need to rise substantially – and as coal is removed, natural gas must take its place.
Phil Kangas, U.S. Partner-in-Charge, Energy Advisor, Natural Resources and Mining, Grant Thornton LLP: In a recent analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, the Energy Workforce and Technology Council estimated that the oilfield workforce contraction to date in 2021 erased the meager gains from last fall. The early March report estimated 12,321 jobs over a three-month stretch ending in February were lost in professions that include well fracing and equipment services. As the upward momentum in rig counts returns, and the growing strength of WTI draws in additional drilling activity from the sector, we’ll be on the lookout to see these jobs statistics to rebound.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Neptune's Europe Activities Support 11,000+ Jobs
- Shell CEO Pay Almost Halves in 2020
- Lowest UKCS Flaring on Record in 2020
- Will the Energy Transition Pivot on Gas?
- UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil US Says is from Iran
- Pemex Offshore Discovery Could Hold 1B Barrels
- Libya Gets Back on the Oil Map
- Petronas and CNOOC Sign Collaboration Deal
- Telegraph Reports UK Mulls New N.Sea Exploration Ban
- Exxon and Excelerate to Study Balkans LNG Project
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- Qatar Ships First UAE Oil Cargo Since Embargo End
- Eni Sells Pakistan Assets
- New Oil Discovery in Barents Sea
- UK North Sea Deals Boom
- NEO to Buy Zennor for up to $625MM
- Paris Deal Complicates Argentina Shale Dream
- Bilfinger Salamis UK Appoints Ex-Petrofac Leader
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Conoco COO Retires
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- Biden Jobs Assurances Backfire with Oil and Mining Workers
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Texas Clamps Down on Out of State Gas Sales