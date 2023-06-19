Will OECD or Non-OECD Consume More Liquid Fuels in 2023?

Who will consume more liquid fuels this year - Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries or non-OECD countries?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released earlier this month, non-OECD countries will consume 55.02 million barrels per day this year and OECD countries will consume 46.00 million barrels per day.

Within non-OECD, China is projected to consume 15.95 million barrels per day, while other Asia is projected to consume 14.06 million barrels per day. Non-OECD Europe is expected to consume 0.76 million barrels per day, non-OECD Eurasia is expected to consume 4.54 million barrels per day, and other non-OECD is expected to consume 19.70 million barrels per day.

Within OECD, the U.S. is projected to take 20.43 million barrels per day of the group’s 2023 consumption figure, not including U.S. territories, which are expected to take 0.12 million barrels per day. Europe is projected to consume 13.49 million barrels per day, Japan is expected to consume 3.32 million barrels per day, and Canada is expected to consume 2.29 million barrels per day. Other OECD is projected to consume 6.35 million barrels per day.

Total world consumption this year is expected to come in at 101.01 million barrels per day, according to the STEO, which shows that this figure was 99.42 million barrels per day in 2022. Non-OECD consumption was 53.49 million barrels per day last year and OECD consumption was 45.94 million barrels per day, the EIA’s latest STEO showed.

“We forecast global liquids fuels consumption will rise by 1.6 million barrels per day in 2023 from an average of 99.4 million barrels per day last year,” the EIA said in its June STEO.

“Consumption in our forecast grows by an additional 1.7 million barrels per day in 2024. Most of this growth comes from non-OECD countries,” the EIA added.

“Overall, we expect U.S. liquid fuels consumption to increase in both 2023 and 2024, driven by factors mostly unrelated to forecasts for economic growth,” the EIA continued in the STEO.

“Consumption growth in 2023 is led by gasoline and jet fuel, which continues to increase from a pandemic-related decline in demand. Propane and ethane consumption are the main drivers of growth in 2024,” the EIA went on to note.

In its previous STEO, which was released in May, the EIA projected that non-OECD countries would consume 54.97 million barrels per day in 2023 and OECD countries would consume 46.02 million barrels per day. Total 2023 world liquid fuels consumption in that STEO was expected to be 100.99 million barrels per day.

“Although demand growth for liquid fuels faces downside risks through the end of 2024, we expect the seasonal rise in oil consumption and a drop in OPEC crude oil production to put some upward pressure on crude oil prices in the coming months,” the EIA noted in its May STEO.

“Global liquid fuels consumption in our forecast increases by 1.6 million barrels per day in 2023 and by 1.7 million barrels per day in 2024, and most expected liquid fuels demand growth is in non-OECD Asia, led by China and India,” it added.

“We expect this demand growth will bring the global oil market into balance between the third quarter of 2023 and 1Q24 and push the Brent price from current levels back to between $75 per barrel and $80 per barrel,” the EIA continued.

OECD countries comprise Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment, its website states. The organization was created in response to the need for additional Federal initiatives to collect and disseminate energy-related information, and to evaluate and analyze this information, according to the EIA’s site.

In a statement posted on its site back in December 2020, the EIA noted that the STEO provides its near-term perspective on energy markets.

“Each month, the STEO provides forecasts through the end of the next calendar year for consumption, supply, trade, and prices across major fuel types,” the statement noted.

“In addition, the STEO provides in-depth market analysis for crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas markets. Although its emphasis is on U.S. energy markets, the STEO also includes forecasts for certain international liquid fuels markets,” it added.

