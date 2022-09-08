Will Iran Nuclear Deal Happen?

The Iranian nuclear deal will be agreed to by the end of September.

That’s Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research’s core view, according to a report sent to Rigzone by the company on September 4.

“Negotiations have been making progress, with the EU submitting a ‘final’ draft text in early August, to which Washington and Tehran have both now responded,” Fitch Solutions analysts stated in the report.

“Two main stumbling blocks remain, namely Iran’s demand for stronger guarantees that future U.S. administrations will not renege on the deal and that an ongoing investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency into undeclared nuclear activity be dropped. In our view, these issues are both surmountable,” the analysts added.

“The deal would be implemented in stages, with secondary sanctions lifted in full four months after the deal is signed. In the interim, Iran would be allowed to export 50 million barrels of oil from storage, assuming it is meeting its targets to move into compliance with the terms of deal,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the analysts highlighted that Iran has already been raising its output since Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

“Crude production increased from an average of 1.97 million barrels per day that year, to 2.43 million barrels per day in 2021 and 2.56 million barrels per day over the first seven months of 2022,” the analysts stated.

After the last nuclear deal was signed in July 2015, Iran’s output increased by around 250,00 barrels per day ahead of its implementation in January 2016, the analysts pointed out in the report.

“We can expect to see similar growth in Q422, as buyers become more confident in trading with Iran and as the country runs down its existing inventories, freeing up additional capacity for storage,” the analysts stated.

“We currently forecast total liquids output to increase by 9.2 percent this year and 15.6 percent in the next. While production growth and the unwinding of storage barrels will have a substantial impact on the physical market balance, we believe this has been (at least to some extent) priced into Brent futures, which should – depending on prevailing market sentiment – dull the impact on prices,” the analysts added.

Risk of Delay

Although Fitch Solutions’ core view is that an Iranian nuclear deal will be reached this month, the company warns in its report that there is a “non-negligible risk of delay, in particular should Tehran overplay its hand and refuse to adequately compromise on either of the two standout issues”.

Fitch Solutions analysts noted that the deal offers boons to both parties, fulfilling a key electoral promise for U.S. President Biden, improving geopolitical stability in the Middle East, allowing Washington to refocus its foreign policy efforts on the Indo-Pacific region and tempering high oil prices and, for Iran, helping boost the economy by releasing frozen foreign assets, reversing FX losses, easing inflationary pressures and allowing for the further development of key infrastructure projects.

However, if a deal cannot be reached by September, it will likely be delayed into 2023, as the U.S. shifts its attention towards the November midterms, the analysts stated. This would trigger a substantial downward revision to Fitch Solutions’ current production forecast for Iran, the company warned.

According to a chart included in the report – which showed Iranian crude, condensate and NGL production forecasts in the event of a September 2022 deal, a March 2023 deal, and no deal – Fitch Solutions forecasts that 2022 Iranian output would be around 3.5 million barrels per day under the latter two scenarios. Under a September 2022 deal scenario, 2022 production would move to around the 3.75 million barrel per day mark, the chart showed.

In a March 2023 deal scenario, Iranian output would lag behind a September deal scenario until 2024, according to the chart, which shows both scenarios then rising in lockstep to 2026 to well over 4.5 million barrels per day. In a no deal scenario, Iran production would hover around the 3.5 million barrel per day mark until 2026, the chart shows.

A White House statement published in May 2018 announced that the U.S. President at the time, Donald J. Trump, was terminating the United States’ participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-imposing sanctions lifted under the deal.

