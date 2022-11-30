Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
Amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it is going to stop publishing the annual report.
“We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve taken no decision,” a BP spokesperson told Rigzone.
“We know the review is a valuable source of objective and comprehensive data and ensuring this continues is an important consideration. However, the world of energy is changing fast and becoming ever more complex, and our energy and economics team are focused on understanding different elements of the energy transition and their implications for BP,” the spokesperson added.
BP’s statistical review of world energy analyzes data on world energy markets from the prior year. The review has been providing timely, comprehensive and objective data to the energy community since 1952, BP notes in its latest review - the 71st edition which was published back in June this year.
In the review, BP revealed that primary energy demand increased by 5.8 percent in 2021. This exceeded 2019 levels by 1.3 percent, according to the review, which noted that fossil fuels accounted for 82 percent of primary energy use last year. This was down from 83 percent in 2019 and 85 percent five years ago, the review showed.
The review outlined that oil consumption increased by 5.3 million barrels per day in 2021 but remained 3.7 million barrels per day below 2019 levels. Global oil production increased by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2021, according to the review, which highlighted that OPEC+ accounted for more than three-quarters of the increase.
View 2022 Rigzone Articles Based on BP’s Latest Statistical Review of World Energy:
Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
- Chevron to Send First Venezuelan Crude Shipment to USA by Late Dec
- Norway Postpones 26th Licensing Round To 2025
- Offshore Norway Sees Discoveries and Dusters Over the Last Month
- EU Is Hooked on Russia LNG
- Construction Of World's Largest Offshore CCS Project Underway
- Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
- Italfluid Gets Deal To Build Micro-LNG From Sound Energy
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
- Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- First French Offshore Wind Farm Fully Functional
- Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again