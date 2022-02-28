Will Boycotts of Russia Oil and Gas Exports Develop?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, OPEC+ policy, U.S. supply and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Will the sanctions imposed on Russian assets and oligarchs bring any level of pressure down on Putin and force him to exit Ukraine? Will boycotts of Russian oil and gas exports develop? With a few more weeks of winter on the calendar, can Western Europe afford not to import energy from Russia? What are the prospects of an expedited Iran Nuclear agreement settlement that would free-up some much-needed oil supplies?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The fallout from the invasion of Ukraine will continue to dominate global energy markets for the foreseeable future. The U.S. and its allies announced various economic sanctions last week immediately following Russia’s actions that were primarily focused on limited Russia’s access to banking services and technology imports, but that conspicuously excluded restrictions on oil and natural gas sales. It will be important to gauge whether the sanctions are having the intended effect and how long that will take to materialize. Further, Russia has been an important member of the OPEC+ cartel, particularly regarding the recent production increases as the group has looked to balance the market as demand has improved over the past year. For now, it is unlikely that there will be material changes to the current agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day each month for the remainder of the year, but policy may need to change at the upcoming meeting in early March if additional sanctions are imposed on Russia.

Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: Ukraine will dominate the news for some time as well as the shifting global foreign policy themes that fill in to deal with Russia. This sea change will have ramifications for national security, energy and economies as countries pivot over time. A final agreement with Iran would certainly add supply in 2022. Some market watchers have proposed more bearish estimates on oil prices by year-end with possible additions by non-OPEC as well as Iran. However, there is a higher probability of the opposite occurring with future Russian supply being impacted (note the German decision to abandon Nordstream 2), continued inability of OPEC + to meet their production quotas and various regional production limitations (Middle East, Latin America, etc.).

Despite political roadblocks, the U.S. supply picture is one of the more positive. The large public independent producers have maintained their production discipline with continued focus on positive cash flow, share buybacks and increasing dividends. Many see total oil production increase of around 800,000 barrels per day to one million barrels per day for the U.S. in 2022 with growth primarily driven by the majors and private companies. The tight market balance, low inventories/spare capacity and longer-term issue of reserve replacement will keep upward pressure on the petroleum supply and demand balance. Natural gas especially deserves attention as more LNG will undoubtedly be needed to help our partners in Europe even if the fuel is not further ‘weaponized’ by Russia. The lack of additional regasification capacity on European shores will limit LNG export growth but natural gas continues to become more international (and less of a regional/continental fuel) in scope and a key element of global energy transition goals. Energy security will be front and center for consumers and the connected themes combining supply, national security and transition have rarely been so important (and complex).

Mark Le Dain, Vice President of Strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: High quality inventory in North America is running out. Several recent releases showcased this with names pointing to stagnating growth or surprising declines in certain assets. Expect more commentary to start to take notice which could start accelerating resource focused deals.

Phil Kangas, Grant Thornton Partner In Charge, Energy Advisory, Natural Resources and Mining: The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) is set to take place in Nairobi and virtually this week, setting the stage for substantial discussions on a blueprint for an international plastics treaty. The initiative has been touted by some as the most significant environmental pact since the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The U.S. is among the world leaders in producing plastic polymers and generates more plastic waste per person than any other nation. Over 100 countries are expected to participate at the conference, and the details of the treaty will take time to finalize. With the close ties between plastics and the oil and gas industries, we’ll be watching what is ultimately included in the framework. Also, any agreement would need ratification by an evenly divided Senate. Political support espoused for the framework that is ultimately approved will be worth watching.

