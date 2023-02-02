Will A New Iran Nuclear Deal Be Agreed to in 2023?

It is implausible that a new Iran nuclear deal will be agreed to this year.

That’s according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, who told Rigzone that “a new agreement is politically impossible for Western powers given the widespread condemnation that followed Iran’s heavy-handed crackdown on protests”.

“The lack of sanctions relief means that global oil markets will remain tight over the coming months, which in turn will provide a pillar of support for prices,” Brennock said.

When asked if an Iran nuclear deal would be agreed to this year, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research sent Rigzone a report with its latest 2023 oil production forecast for Iran, which reflects a nuclear deal being signed in June, with sanctions rolled back in full over the following six months.

“Production posted healthy growth in 2021, rising by 21 percent to average 2.392 million barrels per day and rose by a further seven percent in 2022, averaging 2.554 million barrels per day,” the report stated.

“We see little room for further growth until a nuclear deal is agreed to. Assuming that this happens in June, we forecast crude output to rise by just five percent year on year in 2023, with growth accelerating to 27 percent in 2024, as sanctions relief takes full effect,” the report added.

“The bulk of the deal’s text has been agreed to, but several stumbling blocks remain, notably Iran’s request for guarantees against a future U.S. administration's withdrawal from the deal and its demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency closes an ongoing investigation into undisclosed nuclear sites,” the report continued.

“More generally, downside risks to our outlook are rising, with our Country Risk analysts now assigning a 55 percent probability that a deal will be reached by June, versus a 45 percent probability of either a full breakdown of negotiations or even further delay,” the report went on to note.

In the report, Fitch Solutions stated that ongoing protests in Iran and an increasingly violent crackdown by the government are straining relations with the West and narrowing the diplomatic space in which to engage with Tehran.

“The current wave of protests was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, shortly following her arrest by the country’s ‘morality police’,” the report highlighted.

“Our current forecast sees these protests subsiding over Q123, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps increasingly intervening to disperse demonstrators. However, although not our core view, there is also scope for protests to intensify, which would likely elicit a more aggressive response from the government,” the report warned.

