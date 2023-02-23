Wild Well Control, Endeavor Technologies Partner on Drilling Simulators

Wild Well Control and Endeavor Technologies are aiming to up the level of training for the well control crews. The two companies have signed a partnership to provide drilling simulators for Wild Well Control’s well control training simulator rooms across the United States.

“We are excited to be able to realize this next level of technology in our classrooms, which enhances understanding using a relatable hands-on scenario,” said Kenny Smith, Vice President, Training at Wild Well Control. “The upgraded simulator technology augments the training environment, adding a high level of authenticity to the simulations mirroring concepts to the real-life environment.”

Training plays a critical role in the development of a competent crew. Wild Well Control said in its statement that is training aims to facilitate new and existing knowledge around the major concepts of well control. The training also focuses on delivering the information in a way that assists people in storing that information over time and drawing on it in the future.

It also enables tutors to demonstrate the concepts that are discussed in the classroom through simulations that mirror real-life situations. It also allows students to experience in real-time the hazards they may encounter when dealing with onshore and offshore wells.

“I’m very excited to see the room packed with students,” said Kevin Reiser, COO of Endeavor Technologies Corp. “Our simulator technology can transform the classroom environment to allow students to maximize their learning potential with a technology that amplifies their skill set by engaging them in realistic well control simulations.”

The initial launch site for the new simulator environment will be in Houston, Texas, Wild Well Control’s statement reads. The aim, according to Wild Well Control is to have all its U.S. locations converted to house the simulator environment.

