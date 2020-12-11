Why Should Refiners Step Up Digitalization?

Having endured significant coronavirus-related demand destruction for most of this year, oil and refined products markets have been buoyed by recent progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front. Given the prospect of permanent work-from-home arrangements and other factors curbing fuel usage, however, oil refiners are grappling with the question of how much of that demand will come back despite immunization.

According to a recent Deloitte report, refiners can boost their talent, supply chain and commercial performance – despite a potentially long-term decline in refined products sales volumes – by accelerating digitalization across their organizations. Digitalization can help refiners link their data and operational models to lower costs while improving their customer and market insights, the study contends.

Rigzone recently interviewed Charlie Sanchez, managing director with Deloitte & Touche LLP, for his perspective on refiners going more digital. Keep reading for his insights.

Rigzone: Are there any industries that provide a template for oil and gas and chemicals to effectively embrace digitalization?

Charlie Sanchez: A couple of industries provide relevant learnings across downstream’s business processes, from refining to marketing and distribution. In mining and oil and gas extraction, we’ve seen a significant surge in digitalization as they manage the strains of waning demand, dropping prices and increased safety and security needs. Digitalization has helped that industry quickly reduce costs and improve profitability without adding more headcount, challenges refiners are also facing. On the marketing and distribution side, the retail industry – an early adopter of digitalization with a high digital maturity level – provides many case studies for rapid value creation in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer applications.

Downstream companies don’t need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to digitalization; they just need to adopt it. And many organizations today are actually looking to these industries who have developed and implemented digital technologies and processes that have allowed them to significantly accelerate the benefits.

Rigzone: Much experienced oil and gas talent has been lost in this year’s downturn. How do you see the industry recapturing this extensive knowledge base and melding it with a more “digital” way of doing things?

Sanchez: It’s true, recent downsizing and attrition has had a significant impact on institutional knowledge drain. Digitalization plays a significant role in ensuring the longer-term continuity of much of that organizational knowledge, especially around based operations. Conversely, this talent shift also sets the stage for digitalization’s promise of “doing more with less.” As talent departs, companies can reinvigorate their organizations by bringing new perspectives and digitally savvy talent to the table. With these additions comes a natural questioning of legacy practices and potential acceleration and adoption of digital innovations and new ways of working focused on simplification, automation and insight generation.

Rigzone: Based on your experience, what are some effective approaches for “selling” digitalization at different levels of an organization?

Sanchez: Digitalization, done well, is not a wholesale one-time conversion across every opportunity are. It’s a journey focused on user-centricity and the use of Agile approaches that build on one another. Working with the end-users – employees who will ultimately use these new technologies day-to-day – in determining use cases and stewarding them through development is an integral part of the process. This not only provides employees with an opportunity to develop and build new skills of their own but creates a network of advocates across ground-level contributors.

On the leadership side, this Agile approach – making incremental progress toward more expanded usage – has proven to be a much more effective method to adoption vs. building traditional business cases for large one-off projects. If each Agile iteration demonstrates favorable outcomes, then promoting the work to a larger scale can be supported. In this way, no two digitalization roadmaps will look the same and the elimination of “random acts of digital” can be accomplished.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com. The full Deloitte study, which encompasses more than digitalization, appears on the company’s website.