Why aren’t oil prices higher despite the expected market tightening?

That’s the question Rystad Energy Senior Vice President Jorge Leon outlined in a new market update, which was sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“Despite expectations of a looming oil market deficit, prices have remained surprisingly low,” Leon stated in the update.

“According to Rystad Energy, the oil market is projected to face a significant deficit, averaging 2.4 million barrels per day for the remainder of the year,” he added.

Looking at reasons for the phenomenon in the update, Leon noted that Rystad Energy suggests a combination of non-fundamental factors, lagging demand, and stronger than expected supply are at play.

Despite the price trend however, Leon said in the update that Rystad believes that, at some point in the coming weeks, market fundamentals will drive the oil market.

“Upside price pressure will materialize soon,” Leon stated in the update.

The Rystad representative conceded in the update that downside risks include a potential failure to stimulate the Chinese economy and lower than expected discipline by OPEC+ in adhering to production cuts. However, Leon stated that, “despite these risks, we remain confident that significant upside price pressure will materialize in the second half of the year”.

Non-Fundamentals

The recent underperformance of energy commodities compared to other asset classes is primarily influenced by the macroeconomic environment and asset allocation decisions, Leon said in the update.

“High interest rates and inflation have driven a shift towards safer assets, such as cash and bonds, due to recessionary fears and financial uncertainty,” he stated.

“Previously, commodities, notably crude oil, served as an inflation hedge, but with inflation already peaked and declining, the appeal of this hedging strategy has diminished. As a result, speculative positioning on the oil basket has plummeted, reflecting a low level of confidence in tight physical markets in the coming months,” he added.

“Higher interest rates have had a direct impact on opportunity costs in the physical markets, leading to a decrease in the incentive to hold oil stocks, as observed in other markets as well,” he continued.

Demand

In the update, Leon highlighted that, in its base case, Rystad forecasts that oil demand will increase by 1.7 million barrels per day in 2023.

“This growth rate is relatively conservative when compared to other main forecasters,” Leon said in the statement.

“Our growth forecast this year has mainland China (from the regional point of view) and jet fuel (from the product point of view) as the main growth engines,” he added.

Leon noted in the update that mobility data is a great indicator of the actual evolution of demand, despite data by nature being volatile, but added that the latest data shows mixed signals.

“Global road traffic has fallen below 2019 levels in the last couple of weeks after remaining above those levels for more than three months,” he said.

“Most of the decline seen recently is concentrated in China, Europe, and North America. China has been dealing with another wave of Covid-19 for the past month, which has kept some people voluntarily at home, albeit without any lockdowns,” he added.

Leon stated in the update that it remains to be seen if these declines in road mobility in Europe, North America, and China are just transitory, short-lived phenomena, or if they are trends that will point towards a deceleration of demand growth.

“Much will depend on China’s economic performance in the second half of this year and the effectiveness of the country’s recently announced stimulus measures, and on the ability of the U.S. and Europe to avoid an economic slowdown amid interest rates hikes,” he said.

Supply

In April this year, seven OPEC+ countries, led by Saudi Arabia, introduced voluntary cuts running from May until December 2023 and amounting to 1.15 million barrels per day, Leon pointed out in the update, adding that, additionally, Russia announced in March that it will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the year.

“The latest production figures for May show something of a glass half full picture,” Leon said in the update.

“Whereas output from the group of seven countries did drop last month, it was by slightly less than promised - while the promised cut was 1.15 million barrels per day, production declined by less than 900,000 barrels per day,” he added.

“In the case of Russia, there is also a gap between actual and promised cuts in May - out of the announced cut of 500,000 barrels per day, production has declined but only by 400,000 barrels per day,” Leon continued.

“The mismatch between Russia’s production decline and increased seaborne crude exports is significant and puzzling. Despite the announced cuts, exports have risen from 3.3 million barrels per day in February to around 3.5 million barrels per day in recent weeks,” Leon went on to note.

The Rystad representative warned in the update that if this “ongoing disparity” persists, it could potentially lead to a significant shift in the supply dynamics and provoke a notable response from the rest of the OPEC+ group.

“While the likelihood of this occurrence is low, its potential impact on prices is substantial, which may be a contributing factor to the prevailing bearish sentiment in the market,” he said.

“Moreover, opaque exports from sanctioned countries like Iran and Venezuela further contribute to supply uncertainty,” he added in the update.

See It to Believe It

In a statement sent to Rigzone last week looking at the decreasing oil price, Bjarne Schieldrop, the Chief Commodity Analyst at SEB, outlined that oil was selling off in the face of Saudi July cuts, Saudi July price hikes, and large deficit projections by the IEA.

“The current sell-off in oil is an implied assumption by the market that oil inventories will build in July,” Schieldrop noted in that statement.

The SEB analyst highlighted in the statement that demand needs to be below 100 million barrels per day for that to happen, “so there is an implied difference in demand in July between the IEA and the market of more than three million barrels per day”.

“For the moment the market is practicing an attitude to the oil market of ‘I don't believe it before I see it’,” he said in the statement.

Speaking to Rigzone earlier this month, Barani Krishnan, a Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.investing.com, outlined that the biggest market surprise in the first full week of June was “short sellers refusing to be cowed”.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on June 6, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) stated that “crude oil prices should be higher than they currently are”.

“However, short sellers concerned about the global economy and oil demand (currently, at an all-time high of approximately 101.5 million barrels per day) are keeping prices subdued,” EIR added in the statement.

Brent Oil Price Projections

According to its June Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA now expects the Brent spot price to average $79.54 per barrel this year. In its previous STEO, which was released in May, the EIA projected that the Brent spot price would average $78.65 per barrel this year.

In the June STEO, the Brent spot price is projected to average $78.83 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, $78.32 per barrel in the third quarter, $79.97 per barrel in the fourth quarter. In the May STEO, Brent was expected to come in at $77.56 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, and $78 per barrel in the third and fourth quarter.

In a statement sent to Rigzone this month, EIR said it continues to call for a gradual improvement of global economic activity and seasonal demand tail winds to lead to a supply shortage of one to three million barrels per day in 2H23 and $100 per barrel Brent by 4Q23.

Also this month, in another report sent to Rigzone, analysts at Standard Chartered projected that the price of Brent will average $91 per barrel this year. In this report, Brent is predicted to average $88 per barrel in the third quarter of this year and $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone this month, BofA Global Research revealed that it was maintaining its average $80 per barrel Brent forecast for this year. In another report sent to Rigzone on June 6, Macquarie strategists Vikas Dwivedi and Walt Chancellor outlined that they were “short-term bullish but structurally bearish on the oil market”.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent is trading at $76.10 per barrel. The commodity has bounced around in June, closing at $74.28 per barrel on June 1, $76.95 per barrel on June 7, $71.84 per barrel on June 12, and $76.61 per barrel on June 16.

Brent’s highest close in 2023, so far, came on January 23, at $88.19 per barrel. Its lowest close in 2023, so far, was seen on June 12, at $71.84 per barrel.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com