Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?

Rigzone speaks to the Department of the Interior, the National Ocean Industries Association, the Energy Workforce and Technology Council and Fitch Solutions.

According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), of the more than 11 million acres of offshore federal waters already under lease in the U.S., 75.58 percent, or 8.29 million acres, are non-producing.

When asked why this is the case, National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito told Rigzone that it takes time and capital to develop an offshore oil and gas lease and said there is no guarantee that a lease block has commercially viable amounts of hydrocarbons.

“Finding oil and gas is a prospective business and companies need to cast a wide net of lease blocks to identify and develop commercially viable discoveries. Non-producing leases are not ‘idle’. Just because there is no surface activity occurring at a lease block does not mean it is ‘idle’,” Milito said.

“Companies routinely bid on and win numerous leases based on a single geologic concept or model, but subsurface geologic structures rarely match up exactly to the surface leasing blocks on the map. Energy companies might have to re-examine their seismic data or develop a new geologic model during the leasing term, which takes time,” Milito added.

“By no means is the lease block idle and the more lease blocks a company has to explore, the greater the likelihood that they will find commercially viable amounts of hydrocarbons that they will then be able to produce for our nation’s benefit. Internationally, the data shows that offshore companies still drill dry holes in the course of exploring for new resources, costing tens of millions of dollars, at times exceeding $100 million, with each unsuccessful well,” he continued.

When asked the same question, Leslie Beyer, the chief executive officer of the Energy Workforce and Technology Council, told Rigzone that not all leases are guaranteed to be productive and highlighted that offshore is much more capital intensive and takes longer to go from investment to build out and producing.

Also responding to the question, Dominika Rzechorzek, an oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions, said securing an offshore lease is one of the early stages in the development of an upstream project.

“Further studies and exploratory works on the lease acreage, after securing it, are common before determining further future investments. Generally, the time to first production after a lease is secured takes years rather than months for offshore acreage so … many leases may be just in the earlier stages,” Rzechorzek told Rigzone.

“Our analysis of federal acreage from the last three years of licensing (2018-2020) puts about 4.6 million acres in the very early stages of exploration which is about half of the of 8.29 million acres of non-producing leases … mentioned [above],” Rzechorzek added.

The Fitch Solutions analyst also noted that exploration and production projects in the U.S., including offshore, face tight regulatory and environmental standards and as a result need to secure a number of permits from various agencies and regulatory bodies before actual drilling or large-scale production can start.

Another group of active, non-producing leases are leases which see owners delay exploration and production activities in response to things such as market conditions and/or changing corporate strategies, Rzechorzek highlighted.

“Offshore exploration and production projects tend to be capital and time-intensive which makes them sensitive to changing market sentiment, changes in regulatory or legal framework, including tightening environmental standards,” the analyst stated.

How Do Companies Utilize Their Roster of Offshore Federal Leases?

According to Milito, a whole symphony of companies, engineers, scientists and experts go into sorting, valuing, exploring and developing offshore lease blocks.

“It takes time and significant investments to explore and develop an offshore lease block. Capital costs for offshore exploration and development are significant, with total costs for projects regularly going into the billions of dollars,” he said.

“Typically it takes years of development, including multiple years of seismic exploration, a year or more to contract and schedule a drilling rig for an exploratory well, then up to 10 months to complete the exploratory well, then another two to three years for additional drilling and then a couple more years for facilities installation,” Milito added.

“However, leases near existing production facilities can be brought to production along a fairly quick timeline - perhaps within 12 months - due to the known geology and reserves, and the ability to safely and efficiently drill the well and tie it back to the existing facility,” he continued

The whole time, along with bidding potentially millions of dollars for each lease block, companies are paying rent to the federal government on non-producing leases, Milito said.

“Annual rental rates can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per lease block. Companies are also required under federal leasing regulations to develop a lease expeditiously or return it to the government,” Milito added.

“A rental fee is, in essence, a fee paid for having a non-producing lease. In general, leases not producing by the end of their term are relinquished back to the government, and the government can then re-lease them and generate additional revenues. The resources invested by the company to acquire and keep the lease are lost if the lease is returned to the government,” he continued.

Rzechorzek outlined that exploration and production companies pursue robust seismic studies and exploration works to determine the potential of each lease.

“Should the company encounter hydrocarbons during the exploration stage, the company further assesses commercial viability of the discovery. Leases adjacent to existing fields or sharing similar geological structure are likely de-risked by existing development projects but would still require significant exploration efforts to confirm commercial reserves,” the analyst stated.

“Leases adjacent to existing production infrastructure could offer the possibility of tie-backs if the distances involved were both technically and commercially viable. On the other hand, frontier acreage, with little or no existing exploration and infrastructure, could offer higher-risk-higher return opportunities and could provide first mover advantage,” Rzechorzek said.

“Companies pursue either ‘de-risked’ leases or more frontier opportunities depending on a number of inputs including the market sentiment, oil price forecast, and specific company strategy among others,” the analyst went on to say.

Rules and Regulations

Last month, a White House fact sheet highlighted that President Biden was calling on Congress “to make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven’t used in years”.

According to the fact sheet, companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees, but companies that “continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre”.

Although Rigzone has asked both the DOI and the Department of Energy if the rule would apply to offshore federal waters, it is not clear at the time of writing if it would or not.

When asked how a rule to make companies pay fees on wells from offshore federal leases that they haven’t used in years would impact production in U.S. offshore federal waters in the near and long term, Rzechorzak said Fitch Solutions would require more details to assess the impact of such a rule.

“In our view however, tightening of regulations for oil and gas producers in the U.S. would further weaken the investor sentiment and could result in lower capital expenditures across the board, both on federal lands and waters,” the analyst stated.

“That in turn would likely impact long-term production, given the required time to bring a well online. Over the near term, production could see some uptick, should producers have a number of wells in late stages of the development process, which could be accelerated to avoid fines,” Rzechorzak added.

“However, the overall impact depends on the details of such a rule including the costs of the fees in relation to abandoning the well or restarting production,” Rzechorzak continued.

When asked the same question, Milito noted that some of the budget items floated by the Biden administration could dramatically change the nation’s offshore energy outlook.

“They include punitive tax measures that would fundamentally weaken one of America’s most important economic, energy, emissions and national security assets. By increasing the cost of operating in the U.S., you’re encouraging investment dollars to flow elsewhere and you will end up shifting energy production away from the U.S.,” Milito said.

“Time and time again we’ve seen how shifting production away from the U.S. does not tackle energy demand and reduced emissions, it is only a gift to higher emitting producers, not to mention bad actors like Russia which wields its energy resources as a geopolitical tool,” he added.

“Given the dire geopolitical situation underscored by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, policymakers must bring the conversation and decision making back to reality and collaborate on policies that promote national security through U.S. oil and gas production, while advancing technologies to continuously reduce emissions,” Milito continued.

Responding to the question, Beyer said, “instead of calling on Congress to create new taxes and fees targeting U.S. energy production, and releasing additional oil from our emergency reserves, we urge the President to direct the DOI to immediately restart the federal leasing program, as is already required by law, and to sit down and have a constructive discussion with U.S. energy producers on steps we can take to all work together to provide America and our allies with real energy security”.

Rigzone has shown this article to the DOI asking if the organization would like to send over a comment for inclusion. The DOI chose not to provide any comment.

