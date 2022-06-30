Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?

According to BP’s latest annual statistical review of world energy, the top oil producer in the world in 2021 was the United States with an output of 16.58 million barrels per day.

The figure marked a 0.8 percent increase from 2020’s production rate, which was shown to be 16.45 million barrels per day. BP’s report highlighted that the U.S. produced 17.11 million barrels of oil per day in 2019, 15.31 million barrels per day in 2018, 13.14 million barrels per day in 2017, 12.35 million barrels per day in 2016, and 12.78 million barrels per day in 2015.

Saudi Arabia ranked second in oil production last year with 10.95 million barrels per day, while Russia ranked third with 10.94 million barrels per day, according to BP’s review. Saudi Arabia’s production in 2021 marked a 0.8 percent drop compared to 2020 and Russia’s output last year marked a 2.6 percent gain on 2020, BP’s review highlighted.

Looking at natural gas, the U.S. also took the top spot in terms of 2021 production, according to BP’s review. The U.S. was shown to have produced 934.2 billion cubic meters of gas last year, which BP highlighted was a 2.3 percent increase compared to 2020’s figure of 915.9 billion cubic meters of gas.

The U.S. produced 928.1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2019, 840.9 billion cubic meters of gas in 2018, 746.2 billion cubic meters of gas in 2017, 727.4 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016, and 740.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2015, BP’s review outlined.

Russia ranked second in gas production last year with 701.7 billion cubic meters, while Iran ranked third with 256.7 billion cubic meters, according to BP’s review, which showed that Russia’s production was up 10.4 percent on 2020 and Iran’s production was up 3.1 percent on 2020.

BP’s latest review highlighted that total world oil production in 2021 was 89.87 million barrels per day and total world natural gas production was 4.03 trillion cubic meters. Oil production was shown to have grown 1.6 percent compared to 2020, while gas production was shown to have grown 4.8 percent compared to 2020.

