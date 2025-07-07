Who Is The World's Top Natural Gas Producer?

According to the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy, which was released recently, the world’s top natural gas producer last year was the United States.

The U.S. produced 37.19 exajoules of natural gas in 2024, which represented a yearly reduction of 0.3 percent and 25.0 percent of total natural gas output last year, the review outlined. From 2014 to 2024, U.S. production of natural gas has grown by an average rate of 3.9 percent per year, the review showed.

U.S. natural gas production came in at 25.37 exajoules in 2014, 26.65 exajoules in 2015, 26.18 exajoules in 2016, 26.90 exajoules in 2017, 30.27 exajoules in 2018, 33.41 exajoules in 2019, 33.29 exajoules in 2020, 34.00 exajoules in 2021, 35.67 exajoules in 2022, and 37.19 exajoules in 2023, according to the EI’s review.

Russia was shown to be the second biggest natural gas producer last year in the EI’s latest statistical review of world energy, which pointed out that the country produced 22.68 exajoules of natural gas in 2024. That figure represented a 7.1 percent year on year increase and 15.3 percent of global natural gas production last year, the review pointed out. From 2014 to 2024, Russia has seen its natural gas output increase by an average rate of 0.6 percent every year, the review highlighted.

Iran ranked as the third biggest natural gas producer in 2024 in the EI’s review, with 9.46 exajoules. That figure marked a year on year increase of 0.9 percent and 6.4 percent of global natural gas production last year, according to the review, which outlined that, from 2014 to 2024, Iran’s natural gas output has grown by an average rate of 4.1 percent every year.

Total world natural gas production came in at 148.48 exajoules in 2024, according to the EI’s latest statistical review of world energy, which outlined that OECD countries delivered 39.3 percent of the total output and non-OECD countries delivered 60.7 percent.

The total world natural gas production figure in the EI’s latest statistical review of world energy was a 1.2 percent year on year increase, the report showed. From 2014 to 2024, total world natural gas output has grown by an average of 1.8 percent every year, the review highlighted.

In its review, the EI pointed out that its natural gas production figures exclude gas flared or recycled and include natural gas produced for gas to liquids transformation.

“In 2024, global gas production increased by 1.2 percent to 4,124 billion cubic meters,” the EI stated in its review.

“The four largest producers are the U.S., Russia, Iran, and China who, together, account for 53 percent of total global production,” it added.

A release posted on EI’s website last month announcing the launch of the review noted that the EI statistical review of world energy analyzes data on world energy markets from the prior year.

“It has been providing timely, comprehensive and objective data to the energy community since 1952, originally from BP and, since 2023, under the custodianship of the EI and its co-authors KPMG and Kearney,” the release stated.

“The statistical review continues to be full, first, and free: the fullest, most reliable account of energy production, consumption, trade and emissions; the first data source to provide a complete global picture of the previous year; and completely free to access for users,” the release continued.

The EI released its first, and the overall 72nd, annual edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy back in June 2023. The latest statistical review of world energy marks the overall 74th edition of the resource.

