Who Is The World's Top Natural Gas Consumer?

According to the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy, which was released recently, the world’s top natural gas consumer in 2024 was the United States.

The U.S. consumed 32.5 exajoules of natural gas last year, which represented a 1.3 percent year on year rise and 21.9 percent of the globe’s natural gas consumption in 2024, the review outlined. From 2014 to 2024, U.S. natural gas consumption has grown by an average of 2.2 percent every year, the review showed.

U.S. natural gas demand was 26.00 exajoules in 2014, 26.77 exajoules in 2015, 26.97 exajoules in 2016, 26.63 exajoules in 2017, 29.59 exajoules in 2018, 30.64 exajoules in 2019, 30.07 exajoules in 2020, 30.11 exajoules in 2021, 31.69 exajoules in 2022, and 32.0 exajoules in 2023, according to the EI’s review.

Russia was shown to be the second biggest natural gas consumer last year in the EI’s latest statistical review of world energy, which highlighted that the country consumed 17.2 exajoules of natural gas in 2024. That figure represented a 4.9 percent year on year increase and 11.6 percent of global natural gas demand last year, the review pointed out. From 2014 to 2024, Russia has seen its natural gas consumption increase by an average rate of 1.2 percent every year, the review highlighted.

China ranked as the third biggest natural gas consumer in 2024 in the EI’s review, with 15.6 exajoules. That figure marked a year on year increase of 7.0 percent and 10.5 percent of global natural gas demand last year, according to the review, which outlined that, from 2014 to 2024, China’s natural gas consumption has grown by an average rate of 8.7 percent every year.

Total world natural gas consumption was 148.6 exajoules in 2024, the EI’s latest statistical review of world energy showed. The review outlined that OECD countries delivered 43.2 percent of the total demand and non-OECD countries delivered 56.8 percent.

The total world natural gas demand figure in the EI’s latest statistical review of world energy represented a 2.5 percent year on year increase, the report showed. From 2014 to 2024, total world natural gas consumption has grown by an average of 2.0 percent every year, the review highlighted.

The EI pointed out in its review that its natural gas consumption figures exclude natural gas converted to liquid fuels and include derivatives of coal as well as natural gas consumed in gas to liquids transformation.

“Global gas consumption returned to a notable growth in 2024 rising by 2.5 percent,” the EI noted in its latest statistical review of world energy.

“Half of gas consumption growth was driven by the Asia-Pacific region, led by its top consumers: China, Japan, and India,” it added.

“Meanwhile, Europe experienced a modest rebound, with demand increasing by seven billion cubic meters to reach 469 billion cubic meters, marking its first rise since 2021,” it continued.

The EI states in its review that it is the professional membership body for the world of energy. It adds in its publication that the statistical review of world energy analyzes data on world energy markets from the prior year and notes that the review “has been providing timely, comprehensive, and objective data to the energy community since 1952”.

The EI released its first, and the overall 72nd, annual edition of the statistical review of world energy back in June 2023. The latest statistical review of world energy marks the overall 74th edition of the resource.

In a joint statement published in February 2023, BP and the EI announced that the new “custodian” of the statistical review of world energy would be the EI. The review had been published by BP since 1952.

