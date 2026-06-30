Who Is the World's Biggest Oil Producer?

The world’s biggest oil producer is the United States, according to the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy report, which was published recently.

This report showed that the U.S. produced 21.065 million barrels of oil per day in 2025. That represented a 3.9 percent increase year on year and 20.9 percent of the total oil production in 2025, according to the report, which highlighted that U.S. oil production has seen an average yearly growth rate of 5.1 percent from 2015 to 2025.

Saudi Arabia was shown in the report to be second biggest oil producer in the world last year, with 11.408 million barrels per day. That figure marked a 5.1 percent rise year on year and 11.3 percent of the world’s total, the report outlined. From 2015 to 2025, Saudi Arabia has seen an average yearly oil production decline rate of 0.5 percent, the report highlighted.

Russia was the third biggest oil producer last year in the EI report, with 10.737 million barrels per day. That figure represented a 0.2 percent drop year on year and 10.7 percent of the global total for 2025, the report highlighted. From 2015 to 2025, Russia has seen an average yearly oil production reduction rate of 0.3 percent, the report showed.

Total world oil production came in at 100.590 million barrels per day in 2025, according to the EI’s latest report, which showed that this was a year on year increase of 3.5 percent. Total world oil output has increased by a yearly average of 0.9 percent from 2015 to 2025, the report highlighted.

The report pointed out that its oil production figures include “crude oil, shale oil, oil sands, condensates (lease condensate or gas condensates that require further refining), and NGLs (natural gas liquids - ethane, LPG and naphtha separated from the production of natural gas)”.

These figures exclude liquid fuels from other sources such as biofuels and synthetic derivatives of coal and natural gas, as well as liquid fuel adjustment factors such as refinery processing gain, the report highlighted. The figures also exclude oil shales/kerogen extracted in solid form, the report revealed.

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Top Crude Oil and Condensate Producer

The EI’s latest statistical review of world energy showed that the U.S. was also the world’s top producer of crude oil and condensate last year.

According to the report, the U.S. produced 13.586 million barrels per day in 2025. This was a 2.7 percent year on year increase and represented 15.8 percent of the world’s total crude oil and condensate production last year, the report outlined. From 2015 to 2025, the U.S. has seen an average yearly growth of 3.7 percent in crude oil and condensate production, the report showed.

In an analysis piece posted on the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) website in May, EIA Economist Brett Marohl noted that U.S. crude oil production “set a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025 and grew by three percent, or 350,000 barrels per day, compared with the previous record set in 2024”.

“Most of that growth occurred in the Permian region of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Crude oil accounted for 26 percent of domestic energy production, and the United States remained the largest crude oil producer in the world,” Marohl added in the analysis.

Russia ranked second for crude oil and condensate production in 2025 in the EI report, with 10.161 million barrels per day. That figure was 0.6 percent down year on year and represented 11.8 percent of global crude oil and condensate output in 2025, the report showed. From 2015 to 2025, Russia has seen an average yearly drop in crude oil and condensate production of 0.4 percent, according to the report.

The EI report showed that Saudi Arabia was the third biggest crude oil and condensate producer last year, with 9.727 million barrels per day. That figure marked a 5.7 percent year on year increase and 11.3 percent of global output, according to the report, which showed that the country has seen an average yearly drop of 0.7 percent in crude oil and condensate production from 2015 to 2025.

OPEC’s latest annual statistical bulletin (ASB), which was released back in April, showed that Saudi crude oil production rose from 8.96 million barrels per day in 2024 to 9.48 million barrels per day in 2025. Russia’s production dropped from 9.20 million barrels per day in 2024 to 9.13 million barrels per day in 2025, according to the ASB.

The EI’s latest report showed that total world crude oil and condensate production achieved a 3.4 percent year on year increase to hit 85.760 million barrels per day last year. Total world crude oil and condensate output has increased by a yearly average of 0.5 percent from 2015 to 2025, the report highlighted.

In its report, the EI highlighted that its crude oil and condensate output figures include crude oil, shale/tight oil, oil sands, and lease condensate or gas condensates that require further refining. They exclude liquid fuels from other sources such as biomass and synthetic derivatives of coal and natural gas, the report pointed out.

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