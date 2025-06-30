Who is the Upstream Industry's Most Admired Explorer?

Wood Mackenzie reveals who was crowned the 'most admired upstream explorer' in the company's latest Annual Exploration Summit Survey.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, Wood Mackenzie revealed that ExxonMobil was crowned the “most admired upstream explorer” in Wood Mackenzie’s latest Annual Exploration Summit Survey.

“ExxonMobil’s win as the most admired explorer for 2025 is well deserved”, Andrew Latham at Wood Mackenzie, said in the release.

“Based on its decade long exploration and development success in Guyana in particular, ExxonMobil has created almost $30 billion in value and already surpassed 700,000 barrels per day of new oil production,” he added.

“The company has set a new benchmark in opening up a deepwater frontier at pace. Congratulations to John Ardill and the entire exploration team,” he continued.

Wood Mackenzie noted in its release that ExxonMobil found over eight billion barrels of new field resources on a net equity basis since 2015, which it said is more than any other company over the decade.

The release pointed out that ExxonMobil was highlighted as one of four “standout performers” at an awards ceremony earlier this month. That ceremony “recognized industry leaders based on peer admiration”, according to the release, which highlighted that the other “standout performers” comprised Galp Energia, Murphy Oil, and CNOOC.

Galp was recognized in the Discovery of the Year category for its operated Mopane find in deepwater Namibia, Murphy Oil was highlighted in the E&P Explorer of the Year category following its Hai Su Vang and Lac Da Hong oil discoveries offshore Vietnam, and CNOOC was recognized in the NOC Explorer of the Year category, the release outlined.

“CNOOC found over seven billion barrels of oil equivalent over the past decade, ranked second only to ExxonMobil,” Wood Mackenzie said in the release.

“Resources discovered are equally split between operated wells offshore China and as a partner in ExxonMobil’s deepwater success in Guyana,” it added.

Wood Mackenzie stated in its release that its annual exploration survey takes the pulse of the industry to help shed light on the key challenges and opportunities in the exploration sector. It added that this cornerstone industry survey addresses critical questions about the nature of exploration, untapped potential, noteworthy drilling activities, and the commercial attractiveness of wildcat wells.

“Global exploration drilling continues to target advantaged resources to help meet demand for cheaper and cleaner oil and gas supply,” Latham said in the release.

“Drilling around existing infrastructure has a role to play but these prospects are not sufficient. The most successful explorers must embrace greater risks to open up new plays and basins that promise greater resources,” he added.

“As the sector evolves to become more resilient and sustainable, these award winning companies continue to discover advantaged resources. These discoveries can displace less sustainable and more costly oil and gas supply, accelerating the journey to energy transition,” he went on to state.

Rigzone has contacted ExxonMobil, Galp, Murphy Oil, and CNOOC for comment on Wood Mackenzie’s release. At the time of writing, none of the above have responded to Rigzone.

In a release sent to Rigzone in May last year, Wood Mackenzie revealed that Eni had been named “the upstream industry’s most admired explorer” in Wood Mackenzie’s annual exploration survey.

When Rigzone asked Eni for comment on its award at the time, the company’s Exploration Director, Aldo Napolitano, told Rigzone, “we are pleased with Eni’s exploration reputation among our peers”.

“This award is the result of our recent successes, but also of the consistency of our results over the years, worldwide. It also demonstrates our proven ability to rapidly develop discoveries and create value,” he added.

Wood Mackenzie describes itself on its site as the leading global provider of data and analytics solutions for the renewables, energy, and natural resources sectors. The company’s services include data, analytics, insight, events, and consultancy, the site highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com