Who Is The Biggest Renewable Energy Generator?

The country that generated the most renewable energy in 2024 was China, according to the Energy Institute’s (EI) 2025 statistical review of world energy, which was released recently.

China’s renewable energy generation last year came in at 3,398.8 terawatt hours (TH), the review showed. This comprised 997.0 TH from wind energy, 839.0 TH from solar energy, 1,354.3 TH from hydro energy, and 208.5 TH from “other renewables” the review outlined.

The country’s renewable energy generation grew by 17.1 percent year on year, the review pointed out. China’s wind energy generation rose 12.2 percent, its solar energy generation grew 43.2 percent, its hydro energy generation grew 10.2 percent, and its “other renewables” energy generation grew 4.9 percent, year on year, the review showed.

The country that generated the second most renewable energy last year was the U.S., with 1,068.7 TH, according to the EI’s review. This generation comprised 458.0 TH from wind energy, 306.2 TH from solar energy, 238.7 TH from hydro energy, and 65.7 TH from “other renewables”, the review showed.

U.S. renewable energy generation grew 9.3 percent from 2023 to 2024, the review highlighted. The country’s wind energy generation rose by 7.4 percent, its solar energy generation grew 26.5 percent, its hydro energy generation decreased by 1.4 percent, and its “other renewables” energy generation dropped by 2.1 percent, year on year, the review outlined.

Brazil ranked third in terms of renewable energy generation in 2024, with 651.3 TH, according to the review, which showed that this this total comprised 108.5 TH from wind energy, 71.3 TH from solar energy, 413.2 TH from hydro energy, and 58.2 TH from “other renewables”.

Brazil’s renewable energy generation has grown 3.1 percent year on year, the review showed. The country’s wind energy generation increased by 12.9 percent, its solar energy generation grew 40.5 percent, its hydro energy generation decreased by 3.3 percent, and its “other renewables” energy generation rose by 0.6 percent, year on year, the review highlighted.

Total world renewable energy generation came in at 9,868.1 TH in 2024, according to the review, which revealed that this figure marked a 9.3 percent year on year growth rate. Wind energy generation increased by 7.8 percent, solar energy generation rose 27.6 percent, hydro energy generation increased by 4.2 percent, and “other renewables” energy generation rose by 2.4 percent, year on year, the review showed.

OECD countries made up 3,930.3 TH of the total world renewable energy generation figure and non-OECD countries made up 5,937.8 TH, the review revealed.

The EI’s latest statistical review of world energy pointed out that its renewable energy generation figures are based on gross generation and do not account for cross-border electricity supply. The review highlighted that the figures include electricity generated from geothermal, biomass, and “other sources of renewable energy (not already itemized)”.

In its review, the EI describes itself as the professional membership body for the world of energy. The EI statistical review of world energy analyzes data on world energy markets from the prior year, the review states, adding that “it has been providing timely, comprehensive, and objective data to the energy community since 1952”.

The EI’s latest statistical review of world energy is the 74th edition of the publication and marks the third year under the custodianship of the EI, the review highlighted. It was produced in collaboration with Kearney and KPMG.

On its site, Kearney states that, since 1926, it has been a leading management consulting firm and trusted partner to three quarters of the Fortune Global 500 and governments around the world. KPMG describes itself on its site as a global organization of independent services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. KPMG firms operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world, the company’s site states.

