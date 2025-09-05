Who Are The Top USA Land Drillers and Customers?

Enverus announced that it has released its 'updated list of top drillers and customer rankings in the United States'.

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently by the Enverus team, Enverus announced that it has released its “updated list of top drillers and customer rankings in the United States”.

According to the complete Enverus list of ‘Top U.S. Land Drillers of 1Q25 by Footage’, which was accessed by Rigzone, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. took the top spot, with a total drilled measured depth of 16.4 million feet, a well count of 859, and an average rig count of 146.

Patterson-UTI Drilling Company took second place in this list - with a total drilled measured depth of 10.7 million feet, 540 wells, and an average rig count of 98 - Nabors Industries, Ltd. was third - with a total drilled measured depth of 7.1 million feet, 366 wells, and an average rig count of 60 - Ensign Energy Services, Inc. came in fourth - with a total drilled measured depth of 3.4 million feet, 206 wells, and an average rig count of 33 - and Precision Drilling Corporation ranked fifth - with a total drilled measured depth of 3.2 million feet, 180 wells and an average rig count of 28.

According to the complete Enverus list of ‘Top U.S. Land Drilling Customers of 1Q25 by Footage’, which was also accessed by Rigzone, Exxon ranked first, with a total drilled measured depth of 5.0 million feet, a well count of 225, and an average rig count of 36.

EOG came in second place on this list - with a total drilled measured depth of 3.5 million feet, 167 wells, and an average rig count of 24 - ConocoPhillips ranked third - with a total drilled measured depth of 3.4 million feet, 184 wells, and an average rig count of 32 - Occidental was fourth - with a total drilled measured depth of 3.2 million feet, 196 wells, and an average rig count of 27 - and Chevron ranked fifth, with a total measured depth of 2.6 million feet, 143 wells, and an average rig count of 17.

Rigzone asked Helmerich & Payne and Exxon for comment on the Enverus rankings. At the time of writing, neither have responded to Rigzone.

Enverus outlined in its statement that the lists are “powered by Enverus Core data”. Enverus Core uses “forecasting, economics, and benchmarking workflows for more than 5.4 million North American wells”, Enverus’ website notes.

“The Top Drillers Ranking is more than a leaderboard - it’s a reflection of the evolving strategies, technologies and efficiencies shaping the future of drilling,” Mark Chapman, Principal Analyst - OFS at Enverus Intelligence Research, said in the statement.

“By spotlighting the industry’s top performers, Enverus empowers operators with the intelligence they need to benchmark success, drive innovation, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing energy landscape,” he added.

Bryan Haubert, Regional Account Manager at ZL Chemicals and Enverus customer, said in the Enverus statement, “without Enverus in the picture, we would face significant challenges”.

“We would go back to relying on word-of-mouth information, which is often unreliable, incomplete and time consuming to gather. The lack of timely access to accurate market intelligence would impede our ability to make informed decisions and result in slower growth,” he added.

Adam Bell, Business Development Manager at Liberty Energy, said in the statement, “the relationship between Liberty Energy and Enverus is crucial as the market evolves in a rapidly changing environment”.

“Staying ahead of trends provides a competitive advantage, allowing us to understand market cycles, operator behavior, DUC completion trends and benchmark various frac company activities,” he added.

Enverus describes itself in its statement as “the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights”.

“These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95 percent of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers,” Enverus added in the statement.

“We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 8,000 customers in 50 countries,” it continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com