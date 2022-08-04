Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?

According to BP’s latest annual statistical review of world energy, the biggest producer of renewables in 2021 was China with a renewable energy generation figure of 1,152.5 terawatt hours (TH).

The country’s 2021 renewable energy production was up 33.9 percent compared to 2020’s figure of 863.2 TH, BP highlighted. China’s renewable energy generation stood at 742 TH in 2019, 636.4 TH in 2018, 502 TH in 2017, 369.5 TH in 2016, and 279.1 TH in 2015, BP outlined. The majority of China’s renewable energy production in 2021 came in the form of wind energy at 655.6 TH, BP pointed out.

In 2021, the U.S. had the second highest renewable energy production figure at 624.5 TH, while Germany had the third highest at 217.6 TH, according to BP, which highlighted that the U.S. figure was up 14.3 percent compared to 2020, while Germany’s figure was down 5.9 percent compared to 2020.

China was also the biggest renewable energy consumer in 2021 with 11.32 exajoules, BP revealed, outlining that this figure was up 33.1 percent compared to China’s 2020 consumption figure of 8.52 exajoules. China’s renewable energy consumption came in at 7.38 exajoules in 2019, 6.37 exajoules in 2018, 5.06 exajoules in 2017, 3.78 exajoules in 2016, and 2.90 exajoules in 2015, BP highlighted.

The U.S. had the second highest renewable energy consumption figure last year at 7.48 exajoules, while Germany had the third highest at 2.28 exajoules, according to BP’s latest statistical review of world energy.

Total renewable energy generation in 2021 was shown to have hit 3,657.2 TH, which was 16.5 percent higher than 2020’s figure of 3,146.6 TH, BP highlighted. Total renewable energy consumption in 2021 was shown to have come in at 39.91 exajoules, which was up 15 percent compared to 2020’s figure of 34.80 exajoules, BP pointed out.

