Whitebark to Acquire King Energy

Whitebark Energy Ltd. has signed a Bid Implementation Agreement with Kind Energy Ltd. to acquire all the issued securities of the latter. Whitebark said in a media release the acquisition will be carried out by way of separate off-market takeover offers for King Energy shares and options.

The acquisition of King Energy will provide Whitebark with access to some of the largest seismically defined structures onshore Australia hosting the potential for significant prospective resources of naturally occurring hydrogen and helium, together with hydrocarbon prospectivity, the company said.

King Energy currently owns 70 percent of one of Australia’s largest prospective, onshore seismically defined sub-salt, white hydrogen, helium, and gas projects, located in the Officer Basin, South Australia (the Alinya Project), with an option to acquire the remaining 30 percent, Whitebark said.

The company added it will issue 100 million new Whitebark shares at a deemed issue price of $0.012 per share and 100 million new Whitebark options (exercisable at $0.05 on or before March 31, 2030) as consideration for the acquisition of King Energy. The implied value of the acquisition is AUD 1.7 million ($1 million), the company said.

“The acquisition of King Energy is a very positive outcome for the company, offering access to some of Australia’s largest seismically defined onshore structures. The exploration opportunities provide Whitebark with exposure to the fast-growing white hydrogen industry, in conjunction with high-demand and high-priced helium, and hydrocarbons to fuel Australia’s energy transition requirements”, Mark Lindh, Whitebark Executive Director, said.

“The Officer Basin in South Australia is a relatively underexplored frontier basin which offers the potential for significant prospective resources in large seismically defined structures. All elements necessary for a working white hydrogen, helium, and hydrocarbon system are proven. With the Whitebark acquisition of King Energy, it is expected that exploration activities will commence immediately, targeting drilling as soon as Q1 2026. The company is expecting onshore exploration to be low-cost with conventional reservoir depths between 1,200 meters and 2,000 meters (3,940-6,560 feet)”, Richard King, King Energy Director, added.

Whitebark said it intends to undertake a capital raising early in 2025 to provide funding for exploration activities. The proceeds will be channeled toward soil geochemistry and 2D seismic acquisition of the Alinya Project, seismic interpretation of studies to assess the existing discovery and presence of deeper extensive Permian sands, and development studies and resource assessment of the King Energy’s Cooper Basin geothermal project.

