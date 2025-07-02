White House Highlights Senate Passing of 'Big Beautiful Bill'

A statement posted on the White House website on Tuesday said the Senate 'delivered a resounding victory for American workers'.

A statement posted on the White House website on Tuesday said the Senate “delivered a resounding victory for American workers, farmers, and small businesses by passing President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill”.

The White House statement described the bill as “a transformative legislative package that locks in historic tax relief, delivers border security, reforms welfare, funds critical infrastructure, and more”. The statement linked to an X post by the “Official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House” which noted that Vice President JD Vance “cast[ed]… the deciding vote as the Senate approve[d]… the One Big Beautiful Bill - moving it back to the House and one step closer to President Trump’s desk”.

A summary of the bill on the Congress website, dated May 22, states that it “reduces taxes, reduces or increases spending for various federal programs, increases the statutory debt limit, and otherwise addresses agencies and programs throughout the federal government”. A tracker on the site showed that the bill had to pass the House and the Senate before going to the President and becoming law.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Jeff Eshelman said “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill remains a win for American energy”.

“The bill passed today improves the ability of independent oil and natural gas producers to supply reliable, affordable energy to the American people,” he noted.

“IPAA is pleased that the legislation reinstates oil and natural gas lease sales for onshore and offshore federal lands and makes common sense reforms to the permitting and leasing process on federal lands. IPAA members, the small businesses of the oil patch, are grateful that industry tax treatments including intangible drilling costs and percentage depletion were protected, along with carried interest deductions being preserved,” he added.

“While we are disappointed that the legislation does not include a full repeal of the Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP) including the methane tax, as we have consistently argued for and will continue to, the 10-year delay of the MERP provides time to for legislators to work with regulators and industry to craft an alternate solution that makes sense for smaller producers,” Eshelman continued.

“Independent producers congratulate Majority Leader Thune and Senate leadership for uniting their members on the legislation. IPAA urges quick, unified action to send the OBBB to President Trump for his signature as soon as possible,” he went on to state.

In another statement sent to Rigzone yesterday, National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said the bill “represents decisive, long-overdue action to restore certainty and opportunity in the Gulf of America”.

“It delivers leasing stability, finally ending years of policy whiplash and reaffirming the Gulf’s critical role in advancing American energy dominance, economic growth, and national security,” he added.

“Mandated Gulf of America lease sales are absolutely essential. They give companies, whether family-run service shops or global manufacturers, the predictability needed to invest, hire, and build. When lease schedules vanish, so do jobs, capital, and energy security, with consequences felt far beyond the Gulf Coast,” he continued.

Milito went on to highlight in the statement that “energy security is national security”.

“Producing energy at home reduces reliance on foreign adversaries and projects American strength,” he said.

“The Gulf of America’s vast oil and gas reserves are essential to our strategic and economic stability. Just as importantly, Gulf energy helps keep costs down for working families, making life more affordable nationwide,” he added.

Milito went on to note in the statement that “the lessons of leasing certainty must be applied more broadly”.

“While we appreciate the Senate’s efforts to improve the bill, particularly the refinements to key energy tax provisions, the changes still pose real challenges for continued investment in offshore wind,” he said.

“These provisions, though adjusted, remain material and would adversely affect long-term planning and capital deployment in offshore wind projects,” he added.

“Without broader tax stability, including for offshore wind, the very supply chains that support American shipbuilding, ports, domestic manufacturing, and industrial jobs are at risk,” Milito warned.

“Energy tax credits are proven drivers of private investment, creating thousands of shovel-ready jobs. When companies can count on a predictable tax framework, they can commit capital, grow their workforce, and build out the supply chains that power our energy future,” he said.

“Across the Gulf Coast, oil and gas supply chain companies have already invested billions and made long-term strategic decisions. Offshore wind has allowed them to diversify, grow, and increase their competitiveness. They are now leading efforts to establish the U.S. as a global leader in offshore wind,” Milito continued.

“China is far ahead in the global competition. Stability in the tax code keeps private investment flowing here in the U.S., and that’s how we maintain our competitive edge in a global, high-stakes energy market,” he noted.

Milito said in the statement that Congress “now has a real opportunity to prioritize deep and durable permitting reform”.

“Reforms that last beyond a single administration are urgently needed to streamline project timelines, reduce regulatory bottlenecks, and enable responsible development across all forms of offshore energy: oil, gas, wind, and beyond,” he added.

“We need a system that empowers companies to innovate, respond to market needs, and lead the way in growing our energy future,” he said.

The Sierra Club said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday that “Republicans in the United States Senate voted to endanger public health, kill clean energy jobs and their economic benefits, and raise costs for working families and small businesses”.

In remarks delivered on the Senate floor yesterday, which were transcribed on U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s website, Thune said, “since we took office in January, Republicans have been laser-focused on achieving the bill before us today”.

“And now we’re here - passing legislation that will permanently extend tax relief for hardworking Americans … that will spur economic growth - and more jobs and opportunities for American workers. That will rebuild our military. Secure our borders. Unleash American energy. And cut waste, fraud, and abuse in federal programs,” he added.

“With this legislation, we are fulfilling the mandate we were entrusted with last November and setting our country - and the American people - up to be safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” he continued.

“I look forward to the House taking up and passing this historic legislation and getting it to the president’s desk,” he went on to state.

In a statement posted on his X page on Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “today’s vote will haunt Senate Republicans for years to come”.

“Americans will see the damage done as hospitals close, as people are laid off, as costs go up, and as the debt increases. Democrats will make sure Americans remember the betrayal that took place today,” he added.

A statement by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain, which was posted on Johnson’s website on Tuesday, said, “the House will work quickly to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill that enacts President Trump’s full America First agenda by the Fourth of July”.

