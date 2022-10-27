White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve
The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
Officials are concerned the 1 million-barrel reserve won’t be enough to counter a severe disruption this winter and are considering numerous options to bolster supplies, according to the people, who weren’t authorized to discuss internal White House deliberations on the record.
One option under discussion is asking Congress to lift a statutory cap on how much oil can be held in the reserve. Also on the table: requiring private companies to hold minimum inventory levels, which also would require congressional approval, and export curbs that could be imposed through executive powers. No decisions have been made, the people said. The White House has multiple tools for addressing shortages, a senior administration official said.
With just two weeks until the midterm elections, the US is facing the prospect of higher fuel prices amid an escalating supply crunch. Gasoline inventories are at an 8-year seasonal low while supplies of diesel -- used for heating and trucking -- remain at the lowest level ever for this time of year. On the East Coast, the situation is getting more dire with infrastructure constraints limiting fuel shipments and prompting some suppliers to start rationing fuel.
That’s alarmed the Biden administration, which contends that private industry hasn’t adequately responded to its requests to ramp up supplies of gasoline and diesel in the Northeast. But given market dynamics and infrastructure constraints -- including the century-old Jones Act that can raise the cost of shipping to US ports -- many suppliers can make more money sending fuel overseas than shipping it to the East Coast. US petroleum exports surged to a new record last week.
The Biden administration has already started laying the groundwork for storing more emergency fuel inventories, finalizing new rules meant to incentivize suppliers to sell diesel and gasoline to the government.
--With assistance from Chunzi Xu.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
- UK Offshore Drillers Accept Pay Hike And Call Off Strike
- Saudi Aramco Creates $1.5B Energy Transition Fund
- Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier
- Strike Action to Begin at Oil Logistics Contractor on Friday
- TotalEnergies Posts Record Profit
- Energean Produced First Gas From Karish Field Off Israel
- Shell Looking To Develop CCS In Southeast Asia
- Woodside Enters Into Strategic Partnership With LanzaTech
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More