Which Way Will USA Oil Go?

U.S. oil supply is likely to increase, according to a new report from Enverus Intelligence Research, a part of Enverus, which was sent to Rigzone this week.

The report outlined that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent sanctions on Russian energy, fundamentally changed the oil market and highlighted the potential of an increased long-term call on U.S. oil barrels.

According to the report, private operators are taking advantage of the outsized rates of return and raising their share of horizontal drilling to near-record levels. Large U.S. independents’ drilling activity is already said to be up around 15 percent since November and Enverus Intelligence Research said it believes continued moderate increases are likely, and warranted, based on pre-war price expectations.

Should long-dated prices move over $90 per barrel, another step-change in activity would be justified, according to the report, which outlined that the exploration and production industry could return to “strong growth” while remaining profitable and environmentally responsible.

“The exploration and production industry can grow while remaining profitable and environmentally responsible,” Farzin Mou, the lead report author and vice president at Enverus Intelligence Research, said in a company statement.

“Private operators have been and will continue to take advantage of the outsized returns, and we believe continued drilling activity increases from large U.S. independent are likely and warranted,” Mou added in the statement.

Jen Snyder, the co-author of the report, managing director and head of North America Macro Intelligence Research, said, “once operators lock in new long-term midstream and services commitments, they are handcuffed with off-balance-sheet leverage during a price downturn”.

“The trajectory of the 2024-25 WTI strip therefore will be an important driver of operators’ 2022-23 capital commitments even if wells earn attractive returns by year-end 2023,” Snyder added.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short Term Energy Outlook report released in March, U.S. crude oil production fell below 11.6 million barrels per day in December 2021, a move which the EIA highlighted was a decline of 0.2 million barrels per day from November 2021.

In the STEO, the EIA forecasted that production will rise to average 12 million barrels per day in 2022 and then to record-high production on an annual-average basis of 13 million barrels per day in 2023. The previous annual-average record of 12.3 million barrels per day was set in 2019, the EIA highlighted.

In the EIA’s February STEO, the organization forecasted that production would rise to an average of 12 million barrels per day in 2022 and 12.6 million barrels per day in 2023.

