Which USA State Had the Cheapest Gasoline on Independence Day?

Find out which U.S. state had the cheapest regular gasoline on July 4.

According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the U.S. state with the cheapest regular gasoline on July 4 was Mississippi, with a price of $2.959 per gallon.

Tennessee was the state with the second cheapest regular gasoline price on July 4, at $3.067 per gallon, while Louisiana had the third cheapest, at $3.070 per gallon, the AAA site showed. The U.S. state with the most expensive regular gasoline on July 4 was Washington, at $4.981 per gallon, followed by California, at $4.844 per gallon, and Hawaii, at $4.722 per gallon, the AAA site revealed.

The national average regular gasoline price came in at $3.529 per gallon on July 4, according to the AAA Gas Prices site.

“Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages,” AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement posted on the AAA site on June 29.

“The previous record average high price for gas on July fourth was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001. Yet despite currently elevated prices, drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” Gross added in that statement.

The national average regular gasoline price on July 3 was $3.535 per gallon, the AAA site showed. The July 4 week ago average was $3.564 per gallon, the July 4 month ago average was $3.553 per gallon, and the July 4 year ago average was $4.807 per gallon, according to the AAA site.

In its latest fuel update, which was released on July 3, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the Gulf Coast had the cheapest regular gasoline price on July 3, at $3.108 per gallon. The West Coast was shown in the fuel update to have the most expensive regular gasoline price on July 3, at $4.533 per gallon.

The U.S. regular gasoline price on July 3 was $3.527 per gallon, according to the EIA’s fuel update, which showed a patten of price declines for the national price of regular gasoline. On June 26, the U.S. regular gasoline price was $3.571 per gallon and on June 19 it was $3.577 per gallon, the latest fuel update outlined. As of July 3, the price of U.S. regular gasoline was down $1.244 compared to year ago levels, the EIA update highlighted.

The Gulf Coast regular gasoline price on June 26 and June 19 was $3.190 per gallon and $3.109 per gallon, respectively, and the West Coast regular gasoline price on June 26 and June 19 was $4.556 per gallon and $4.569 per gallon, respectively, according to the EIA’s fuel update.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in June, the EIA projected that the regular gasoline price would average $3.39 per gallon in 2023 and $3.30 per gallon in 2024. This commodity averaged $3.97 per gallon in 2022, the latest STEO showed.

“Overall, we expect U.S. liquid fuels consumption to increase in both 2023 and 2024, driven by factors mostly unrelated to forecasts for economic growth,” the EIA noted in its June STEO.

“Consumption growth in 2023 is led by gasoline and jet fuel, which continues to increase from a pandemic-related decline in demand. Propane and ethane consumption are the main drivers of growth in 2024,” the EIA added.

In the STEO, the EIA projected that U.S. gasoline consumption would grow by 110,000 barrels per day on an annual average basis this year. The EIA noted in the STEO that it expects growth in consumption for gasoline will be more muted in 2024, “with gasoline consumption almost unchanged”.

In its previous STEO, which was released in May, the EIA projected that the regular gasoline price would average $3.33 per gallon this year and $3.09 per gallon in 2024.

“Retail gasoline prices in our forecast average around $3.40 per gallon during the summer 2023 driving season (April - September), a 20 percent decrease from the summer of 2022,” the EIA noted in its May STEO.

“Regional summer gasoline prices range from near $3.00 per gallon on the Gulf Coast to about $4.30 per gallon on the West Coast,” that STEO added.

