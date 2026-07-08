How would the World Cup's remaining countries get on if they were only judged on their energy supply figures?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well underway at this point, with all eight of the quarter final slots filled.

While there may be some clear favorites to lift the cup in footballing terms, how would the remaining countries get on if they were only judged on their energy supply figures?

Looking to answer this question, Rigzone scoured the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy to obtain energy supply figures* for the eight teams left in the tournament, pitching countries against each other, as they’re matched up in the World Cup, to see who comes out on top.

The first quarter final game on FIFA’s schedule sees France take on Morocco on Thursday. In footballing terms, with two world cups under its belt and with its players currently topping several Aramco-powered FIFA power ranking categories, you could make a compelling case for France to triumph. In energy supply terms, there’s a clear winner.

According to the EI’s latest review, France supplied 9.02 exajoules of energy in 2025, which represented 1.5 percent of global energy supply last year. In comparison, Morocco supplied 0.99 exajoules, or 0.2 percent of global supply, the review revealed. That puts France through with the higher energy supply figure between the two countries.

The next quarter final game pitches Spain against Belgium on Friday. Spain has already won the tournament once, while Belgium has never lifted the trophy. Only one Spanish player appears in the top 20 of the outfield and goalkeeper Aramco top performers power rankings lists. No Belgian players feature in the top 20 goalkeeper list, but two feature in the top 20 outfield list, albeit in 11th and 12th positions. Football-wise, few would bet against Spain after seeing off Portugal in the round of 16. Energy supply-wise, Spain tops it too.

EI’s review shows that Spain supplied 5.20 exajoules of energy last year, which was 0.9 percent of global supply. Belgium supplied 2.20 exajoules of energy last year, which represented 0.4 percent of global supply, the review showed.

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Norway vs England is the next quarter final game, scheduled for Saturday. England has also won the world cup once, back in 1966, while Norway is currently on its best world cup run ever. In footballing terms, it’s a difficult one to call. England has legacy and consistency on its side, with 2026 marking the country’s eighth consecutive world cup appearance, but Norway looks like one of the tournament’s dark horses after knocking out Brazil, the country with the most world cups in its locker (five), in the round of 16.

The EI’s review does not contain England specific energy supply figures and instead rolls England supply into an overall UK supply figure, which stood at 6.29 exajoules in 2025. That figure represented 1.0 percent of global supply, the review showed. Norway’s energy supply was a lot lower last year, at 1.13 exajoules, according to the review, which outlined that this represented 0.2 percent of global energy supply in 2025. England goes through.

The final quarter final game will be played on Sunday and will feature Argentina and Switzerland. Although this is the latter’s sixth consecutive world cup appearance, Argentina is the current holder of the cup and one of the tournament’s most decorated countries, with three world cup trophies overall. It would be difficult to bet against Argentina here.

Energy supply-wise, Argentina tops it. The country supplied 3.15 exajoules of energy last year, representing 0.5 percent of global supply. Switzerland supplied 0.88 exajoules of energy in 2025, or 0.1 percent of global supply last year, the review highlighted.

Semi-Final

Sticking to FIFA’s semi-final match up routes, France would play Spain in one game and England would face Argentina in the other.

France’s 9.02 exajoules of energy supply in 2025 trounce Spain’s 5.20 exajoules of energy last year and push the former into the final. The United Kingdom/England’s 6.29 exajoules of energy supply in 2025 beat Argentina’s 3.15 exajoules of energy supply in 2025, setting up a France vs England final.

Final

France’s 9.02 exajoules of energy supply in 2025 again dwarf the United Kingdom/England’s 6.29 exajoules of energy supply in 2025, meaning France would lift the energy world cup.

Will we see a similar story play out on the football pitch?

*The EI review highlights that its energy supply figures comprise commercially traded fuels, including modern renewables used to generate electricity. Energy from non-fossil fuel combustible electricity generation is accounted for on their input heat requirements and non-combustible renewables on the energy content of their gross electrical output, the review states.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com