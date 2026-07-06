Which Country is the World's Biggest Energy Supplier?

According to the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy, which was published recently, the world’s biggest energy supplier is China.

The country supplied 162.19 exajoules of energy in 2025, which represented a 2.4 percent year on year increase and 27.0 percent of the world’s energy supply last year, the review outlined. From 2015 to 2025, China’s energy supply saw an average yearly increase of 3.2 percent, the review showed.

Of China’s energy supply figure of 162.19, 33.85 exajoules came from oil, 15.91 exajoules were from natural gas, 92.24 exajoules came from coal, 5.29 exajoules came from nuclear energy, 5.01 exajoules came from hydro-electricity, and 9.89 exajoules were from renewables, the review highlighted.

The country supplied 158.78 exajoules of energy in 2024, the latest review showed. Of this supply figure, 33.02 exajoules came from oil, 15.60 exajoules were from natural gas, 92.24 exajoules came from coal, 4.92 exajoules came from nuclear energy, 4.91 exajoules came from hydro-electricity, and 8.09 exajoules were from renewables, the latest review highlighted.

The U.S. was the world’s second biggest energy supplier last year, with 93.83 exajoules, according to the review, which pointed out that this figure marked a 2.2 percent year on year rise and 15.6 percent of global energy supply in 2025. From 2015 to 2025, U.S. energy supply increased by an average of 0.2 percent every year, the review showed.

According to the review, oil made up 36.42 exajoules, natural gas made up 32.88 exajoules, coal made up 8.73 exajoules, nuclear energy made up 9.01 exajoules, hydro-electricity made up 0.88 exajoules, and renewables made up 5.90 exajoules of the U.S. energy supply figure of 93.83 exajoules.

The latest review showed that U.S. energy supply came in at 92.04 exajoules in 2024. Of this figure, oil made up 36.07 exajoules, natural gas made up 32.46 exajoules, coal made up 7.93 exajoules, nuclear energy made up 8.98 exajoules, hydro-electricity made up 0.86 exajoules, and renewables made up 5.75 exajoules, the review showed.

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India was ranked as the world’s third biggest energy supplier in 2025 in the EI’s review. The country supplied 39.10 exajoules of energy last year, which was a year on year increase of 1.0 percent and 6.5 percent of global energy supply in 2025, the review pointed out. From 2015 to 2025, India’s energy supply grew by an average of 3.6 percent every year, the review highlighted.

Of India’s energy supply figure of 39.10 exajoules, 10.89 exajoules came from oil, 2.40 exajoules were from natural gas, 23.07 exajoules came from coal, 0.59 exajoules came from nuclear energy, 0.64 exajoules came from hydro-electricity, and 1.51 exajoules were from renewables, the review showed.

The EI’s latest statistical review of world energy highlighted India’s energy supply figure hit 38.82 exajoules in 2024. Of this figure, 10.89 exajoules came from oil, 2.55 exajoules were from natural gas, 23.00 exajoules came from coal, 0.60 exajoules came from nuclear energy, 0.56 exajoules came from hydro-electricity, and 1.22 exajoules were from renewables, the review showed.

The world’s total energy supply came in at 600.31 exajoules in 2025, according to the review, which outlined that this was a 1.7 percent year on year increase. From 2015 to 2025, total world energy supply increased by an average of 1.4 percent every year, the review pointed out.

Of the world’s total energy supply figure of 600.31 exajoules, 200.97 exajoules comprised oil, 150.70 exajoules comprised natural gas, 166.03 exajoules comprised coal, 31.04 exajoules comprised nuclear energy, 16.12 exajoules comprised hydro-electricity, and 35.45 exajoules comprised renewables, according to the EI’s latest review.

In its review, the EI highlighted that its energy supply figures comprise commercially traded fuels, including modern renewables used to generate electricity. Energy from non-fossil fuel combustible electricity generation is accounted for on their input heat requirements and non-combustible renewables on the energy content of their gross electrical output, the EI stated in the review.

“Total energy supply (TES) topped 600 exajoules in 2025, a rise of 1.7 percent over 2024,” the EI noted in its latest review.

“That rate was comparable with the 2023-2024 increase, but above the 10-year average. Renewables were the largest contributor to TES growth, expanding 10 percent year on year,” it added.

“2025 marked the first time outside of a recession that the largest source of TES growth was not coal, oil, or gas. Comparing 2025 to 2024, the TES of non-OECD countries grew more than three times that of OECD, to 380 exajoules,” it went on to state.

The EI notes in its review that it is the professional home for people working across the world of energy. It adds in the publication that the statistical review of world energy analyzes data on world energy markets from the prior year and states that the review “has been providing timely, comprehensive, and objective data to the energy community since 1952”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com