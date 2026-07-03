Which Country is the Biggest Oil Consumer?

According to the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy, which was released recently, the world’s biggest oil consumer is the United States.

The EI review showed that the U.S. consumed 19.404 million barrels of oil per day in 2025. This marked a 1.3 percent year on year increase and 18.8 percent of global oil consumption last year, the review highlighted. From 2015 to 2025, U.S. oil consumption has grown by an average of 0.5 percent every year, the review outlined.

China was the second biggest oil consumer in 2025, according to the EI report, which showed that the country consumed 17.360 million barrels of oil per day last year. This figure marked a 2.7 percent year on year increase and 16.8 percent of total oil consumption in 2025, the report pointed out. From 2015 to 2025, China’s oil consumption has grown by an average of 3.9 percent every year, the review showed.

India ranked third in terms of global oil consumption, with 5.642 million barrels per day, the review revealed. This figure represented a 0.5 percent year on year increase and 5.5 percent of total oil consumption last year, according to the review, which highlighted that, from 2015 to 2025, India’s oil demand has grown by an average of 3.0 percent every year.

Asia Pacific was the biggest regional consumer in the world, with 39.721 million barrels per day of consumption in 2025, the review showed. This figure represented a 1.7 percent year on year increase and 38.5 percent of total oil demand in 2025, the EI review revealed.

North America was the second biggest regional consumer, with 23.586 million barrels per day, or 22.9 percent of total demand, according to the review, which outlined that this figure marked a 1.2 percent year on year increase. The third biggest regional consumer last year was Europe, with 14.259 million barrels per day, or 13.8 percent of total global oil demand in 2025, the review pointed out. Europe consumed 14.260 million barrels per day in 2024, the review highlighted.

Total global oil consumption came in at 103.039 million barrels per day in 2025, marking a 1.3 percent year on year growth rate, the EI review showed. Global oil demand has grown by an average of 1.0 percent every year from 2015 to 2025, the review outlined.

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The EI highlighted in its latest review that its oil demand figures above include inland demand, as well as international aviation, marine bunkers, and refinery fuel and loss. Consumption of biogasoline, such as ethanol, and biodiesel is excluded, while derivatives of coal and natural gas are included, the review pointed out.

Total Oil Liquids

In its review, the EI revealed that the largest total oil liquids consumer in 2025 was also the United States, with 20.610 million barrels per day, or 19.3 percent of global consumption. This figure marked a 0.7 percent year on year increase according to the review, which revealed that, from 2015 to 2025, U.S. total oil liquids demand has increased by an average of 0.5 percent every year.

The second biggest total oil liquids consumer was China, with 17.447 million barrels per day, or 16.4 percent of global consumption, the review pointed out. This figure marked a 2.7 percent year on year increase, the review showed. From 2015 to 2025, China’s total oil liquids demand has grown by an average of 3.8 percent every year, the report highlighted.

India was shown in the review to be the third biggest total oil liquids consumer, with 5.837 million barrels per day, or 5.5 percent of global demand. This figure marked a 1.4 percent year on year increase, according to the review, which showed that, from 2015 to 2025, India’s total oil liquids consumption has increased by an average of 3.4 percent every year.

Asia Pacific was the biggest regional total oil liquids consumer in the world, with 40.371 million barrels per day of consumption in 2025, the review showed. This figure represented a 1.8 percent year on year increase and 37.9 percent of total oil demand in 2025, the EI review revealed.

North America was the second biggest regional consumer, with 24.901 million barrels per day, or 23.4 percent of total demand, according to the review, which outlined that this figure marked a 0.7 percent year on year increase. The third biggest regional consumer last year was Europe, with 14.762 million barrels per day, or 13.9 percent of total global oil demand in 2025, the review pointed out. This figure marked a 0.1 percent year on year increase, the review showed.

Global total oil liquids consumption came in at 106.519 million barrels per day in 2025, marking a 1.3 percent year on year growth rate, the EI review showed. Global total oil liquids demand has grown by an average of 1.1 percent every year from 2015 to 2025, the review outlined.

The EI highlighted in its review that its total oil liquids consumption figures include inland demand, plus international aviation, and marine bunkers, and refinery fuel and loss. Consumption of biogasoline, such as ethanol, biodiesel, and derivatives of coal and natural gas are also included, the review noted.

Trend Reversal

“After four years of declining growth rates in oil consumption since 2021, the trend reversed in 2025,” the EI noted in its latest statistical review of world energy.

“Oil consumption grew by 1.3 percent, up from 1.1 percent the year before, taking total demand to 103 million barrels per day. China, the U.S., and Western Africa region were the largest contributors to growth in absolute terms, accounting for 35 percent, 19 percent, and six percent of the global increase respectively,” it added.

The EI highlighted in its review that “fuel oil was the only product to decline in consumption (-2.2 percent year on year), while jet fuel/kerosene grew fastest (+3.6 percent), reaching pre-Covid consumption levels after four consecutive years of recovery”.

In a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) states that, in 2025, “the United States consumed an average of about 20.6 million barrels of petroleum per day, or a total of about 7.52 billion barrels of petroleum”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com