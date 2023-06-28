Which Companies Actively Hire During Low Oil, Gas Price Environments?

Chad Spencer, the CEO of Houston headquartered Hazeltine Executive Search Partners, outlines which companies 'tend to thrive and actively hire during low oil and gas price environments'.

Chad Spencer, the CEO of Houston headquartered Hazeltine Executive Search Partners (HESP), a member of the Sanford Rose Associates Network, has outlined which companies “tend to thrive and actively hire during low oil and gas price environments” in a statement sent to Rigzone.

Integrated oil businesses are one example, Spencer highlighted, dubbing them “a beacon of resilience”.

“Integrated oil companies, with their diversified operations spanning exploration, production, refining, and marketing, have consistently displayed resilience during challenging times,” Spencer told Rigzone.

“While cost-cutting measures may be implemented, these companies often prioritize strategic hiring in areas such as research and development, refining, and technological advancements,” he added.

“By investing in innovation and leveraging their long-term vision, integrated oil companies fortify their competitive advantage and position themselves for sustained growth even in low-price environments,” he continued.

National Oil Companies (NOC) were another example highlighted by Spencer, who noted that NOCs play a vital role in the oil and gas industry, “acting as stewards of their nation’s resources”.

“Despite the downturns, NOCs maintain a strategic focus on developing domestic reserves. Their hiring priorities typically revolve around critical roles related to field development, reservoir management, and infrastructure projects,” Spencer said.

“By nurturing and investing in local talent, NOCs ensure energy security and bolster economic stability, making them key players in times of industry volatility,” he added.

Spencer also flagged service companies as businesses that tend to thrive and actively hire during low price environments, describing them as “enablers of operational efficiency”.

“During low-price periods, exploration and production companies often seek cost-effective solutions to streamline their operations,” Spencer noted.

“This creates opportunities for service companies, which specialize in providing equipment, technology, and services to the industry. In response, service companies continue to hire professionals in areas such as well maintenance, equipment servicing, drilling services, and technological innovation,” he said.

“By serving as enablers of operational efficiency, these companies contribute significantly to their clients’ success while navigating challenging market conditions,” Spencer continued.

Midstream companies were chosen by Spencer as another example.

“Midstream companies, responsible for transportation, storage, and processing of oil and gas, exhibit resilience even during periods of market volatility,” he told Rigzone.

“With long-term contracts and regulated operations, they offer stability in turbulent times. As a result, midstream companies may sustain their hiring practices, particularly in positions related to pipeline operations, logistics, storage facility management, and asset optimization,” he added.

“Their integral role in anchoring the energy supply chain ensures their continued relevance amidst changing market dynamics,” he went on to state.

Spencer also highlighted to Rigzone that, “in response to the evolving energy landscape, many oil and gas companies are diversifying their portfolios by embracing renewable energy sources”.

“During low oil and gas price environments, these companies often prioritize their renewable energy divisions and seek professionals with expertise in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power generation,” he said.

“By actively hiring in this burgeoning sector, forward-thinking organizations capitalize on sustainability trends and position themselves for long-term success,” Spencer added.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent is trading at $72.61 per barrel, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at $68.03 per barrel, and the price of Henry Hub gas is trading at $2.79 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

Last year, the Brent crude oil price averaged $100.94 per barrel, WTI averaged $94.91 per barrel, and the Henry Hub price averaged $6.42 per MMBtu, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released earlier this month.

The EIA’s latest STEO projects that, in 2023, Brent will average $79.54 per barrel, WTI will average $74.60 per barrel, and the Henry Hub price will average $2.66 per MMBtu.

