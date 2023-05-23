Where Will WTI Oil Price Land This Year?
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot price will average $73.62 per barrel this year.
That’s according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released earlier this month.
Broken down quarterly, the EIA’s May STEO sees the WTI spot price averaging $72.50 per barrel in the second quarter and $73 per barrel in both the third and fourth quarters of 2023.
In its previous STEO, which was released in April, the EIA saw the WTI spot price coming in at $79.24 per barrel in 2023. That STEO projected that the commodity would average $80 in the second quarter of this year, $81 per barrel in the third quarter, and $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter.
The WTI spot price averaged $94.91 per barrel in 2022, the EIA’s latest STEO highlighted.
According to a Standard Chartered report sent to Rigzone recently, WTI will average $88 per barrel this year. The report saw the commodity coming in at $85 per barrel in the third quarter of 2023 and $91 per barrel in the fourth quarter. Standard Chartered made the same price projections in a separate report sent to Rigzone last month.
Analysts at Standard Chartered noted in the company’s latest report that speculative shorts across the four main Brent and WTI contracts had risen by 90 million barrels and that speculative longs had been cut by 110 million barrels.
In another report sent to Rigzone this month, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, revealed that it saw the WTI crude price averaging $81 per barrel in 2023. In a report sent to Rigzone at the end of March, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research outlined that it saw the WTI crude price averaging $88 per barrel this year.
The average response from 145 oil and gas firm executives when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of 2023, as part of the first quarter 2023 Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was released back in March, was $79.64 per barrel.
The low forecast in that survey came to $50 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel. The WTI price during the survey collection period, which spanned March 15-23, averaged $68.51 per barrel.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $71.92 per barrel. The commodity’s highest close in 2023, so far, was seen on January 26 at $87.47 per barrel, and its lowest close in 2023, so far, was seen on March 17 at $66.74 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- Nigeria Eyes Over $50B Oil Projects in Five Years
- Russia Reportedly Delivering Nearly 1.44 Bcf of Gas a Day via Ukraine
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- Outages Hit Canada Oil Supply as Alberta Wildfires Persist
- North America Rig Count Now Lower Than Year Ago Level
- BP Wraps Up $1.3B TA Acquisition
- Tanzania Wraps Up $40B LNG Project Talks
- Petrobras to Appeal License Rejection for Drilling Near Amazon
- Chevron to Buy Shale Driller PDC in $6.3B Stock Deal
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- GHG Intensity of USA Oil Said to be Significantly Lower Than Most Regions
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- Net-Zero World by 2050 Unlikely: ExxonMobil
- Oil Market Watcher Talks Drama Filled, Mouth Gaping Week
- Top Headlines: BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Ineos Founder Fears for North Sea Future
- USA DOE to Repurchase Up to 3MM Barrels of Oil for SPR
- UK Awards First Carbon Storage Licenses
- Colombia Oil Reserves Seen Falling as Petro Bans New Drilling
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts