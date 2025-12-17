Where Will USA Gasoline Price Land on Christmas?

GasBuddy projected what the average U.S. gasoline price will be on December 25.

In a blog posted on its website on Tuesday, GasBuddy projected what the average U.S. gasoline price will be on December 25.

According to this blog, GasBuddy sees the U.S. average gasoline price coming in at $2.79 per gallon this Christmas. That’s lower than the last four Christmas Days, a chart included in the blog showed. This chart outlined that the average U.S. gasoline price was $2.95 per gallon on December 25, 2024, $3.10 per gallon on December 25, 2023, $3.05 per gallon on December 25, 2022, and $3.26 per gallon on December 25, 2021.

The average U.S. gasoline price was $2.26 per gallon back on December 25, 2020, according to the chart.

“GasBuddy expects the national average on Christmas Day to land near $2.79 per gallon, below last year’s price of $3.00, saving motorists over half a billion dollars during the Christmas week compared to last year,” GasBuddy noted in its blog.

“While 2024 previously represented the lowest Christmas Day price since 2020, this year continues that trend and marks another year of modest improvement for holiday drivers,” it added.

In the blog, GasBuddy stated that “the softer holiday pricing comes as refinery maintenance winds down and gasoline supplies rise, easing some of the pressure that typically builds earlier in the year”.

“In addition, OPEC has been increasing oil production for much of 2025, pushing crude prices to multi-year lows in the weeks leading up to Christmas,” it noted.

“Even with millions of Americans traveling for the holidays, winter gasoline demand remains far lower than in the summer, helping keep a natural lid on prices,” it continued.

“While unexpected refinery issues or international tensions could still introduce volatility, the overall backdrop is far more favorable for Christmas travelers than it was a few years ago when the re-opening economy surged prices,” it went on to state.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, pointed out in the blog that “Christmas is often when gas prices settle near the lowest levels of the year” adding that “2025 is no exception”.

“Refinery maintenance has wrapped up, supplies are rising, and winter demand is much lower than in summer - all of which help keep a lid on prices. Provided there are no surprises, holiday travelers should see pump prices that come in a bit lower than last Christmas,” he added.

“We’re also seeing encouraging early trends as we prepare to release our 2026 Fuel Outlook in January, with signs that lower prices could continue into next year,” he went on to state.

In a separate blog posted on GasBuddy’s website on December 15, the company highlighted that the nation’s average price of gasoline “has fallen 4.5 cents over the last week and stands at $2.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country”.

“The national average is down 22.0 cents from a month ago and is 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.618 per gallon,” it added in that blog.

De Haan said in that blog, “for the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, once again setting a new multi-year low”.

“Just ahead of Christmas, the national average stands at its lowest level since March 12, 2021, delivering weekly savings of nearly $400 million compared to this time last year,” he added.

“Gas prices are now lower in a majority of states, and the good news is that the downward trend may continue into the closing innings of 2025, with further declines likely across much of the country,” he went on to state.

GasBuddy’s live ticking average for regular gasoline in the U.S. was $2.900 per gallon as of 9am EST on December 17. The figure was 0.1 cents up from yesterday’s average, 1.9 cents down from last week’s average, 18.8 cents down from last month’s average, and 13.2 cents down from last year’s average, GasBuddy’s website highlighted.

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, the average regular gasoline price in the U.S. is $2.905 per gallon, as of December 17. Yesterday’s average was $2.907 per gallon, the week ago average was $2.940 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.073 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.030 per gallon, the site showed.

GasBuddy states on its site that its mission is “to make fuel savings easier and more accessible for everyone”. The AAA Fuel Prices website describes itself as a public service of the United States of America’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com