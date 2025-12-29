Where Will USA Gasoline, Diesel Prices Land in 2025, 2026?

The U.S. regular gasoline retail price and the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel retail price will both drop from 2025 to 2026, according to the EIA's latest STEO.

The U.S. regular gasoline retail price and the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel retail price will both drop from 2025 to 2026.

That’s according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was published on December 9.

This STEO sees the U.S. regular gasoline retail price averaging $3.11 per gallon this year and $3.00 per gallon in 2026. The EIA’s December STEO projects that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel retail price will come in at $3.60 per gallon in 2025 and $3.32 per gallon next year.

The EIA’s latest STEO showed that the U.S. regular gasoline retail price and the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel retail price averaged $3.31 per gallon and $3.60 per gallon, respectively, in 2024.

A quarterly breakdown included in the EIA’s latest STEO highlighted that the gasoline retail price averaged $3.10 per gallon in the first quarter of this year, $3.16 per gallon in the second quarter, and $3.14 per gallon in the third quarter. It projected that this price will come in at $3.03 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2025, $2.88 per gallon in the first quarter of next year, $3.05 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.12 per gallon in the third quarter, and $2.94 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Another quarterly breakdown in the EIA’s December STEO showed that the on-highway diesel price was $3.63 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025, $3.55 per gallon in the second quarter, and $3.76 per gallon in the third quarter. The EIA’s latest STEO projected that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel retail price will average $3.75 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2025, $3.60 per gallon in the first quarter of 2026, $3.41 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.46 per gallon in the third quarter, and $3.53 per gallon in the fourth quarter.

Current Price

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, the average regular gasoline price in the U.S. is $2.825 per gallon, as of December 29. Yesterday’s average was $2.828 per gallon, the week ago average was $2.855 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.012 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.025 per gallon, the site showed.

The AAA Fuel Prices website showed that the average U.S. diesel price is $3.552 per gallon, as of December 29. Yesterday’s average was $3.565 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.588 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.754 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.504 per gallon, the site showed.

The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on June 14, 2022, at $5.016 per gallon, and the highest recorded average price of diesel in the U.S. was seen on June 19, 2022, at $5.816 per gallon, the AAA Fuel Prices website outlined.

GasBuddy’s live ticking average for regular gasoline in the U.S. was $2.766 per gallon as of 5.45 am EST on December 29. The figure was 3.3 cents down from yesterday’s average, 3.2 cents down from last week’s average, 22.5 cents down from last month’s average, and 24.2 cents down from last year’s average, GasBuddy’s website highlighted.

The EIA’s latest gasoline and diesel fuel update, which was released on December 23, showed a declining trend for the U.S. regular gasoline and U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price.

According to this update, the U.S. regular gasoline price averaged $2.940 per gallon on December 8, $2.895 per gallon on December 15, and $2.841 per gallon on December 22. The U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.665 per gallon on December 8, $3.607 per gallon on December 15, and $3.544 per gallon on December 22, this fuel update showed.

GasBuddy states on its site that its mission is “to make fuel savings easier and more accessible for everyone”. The AAA Fuel Prices website describes itself as a public service of the United States of America’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization.

The EIA notes on its site that it “collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com