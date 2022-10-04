Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?

Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu.

That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022.

The second most popular response in the survey was between $7.00 and $7.99 per MMBtu and the third most popular response was between $9.00 and $9.99 per MMBtu. The survey average response was $7.97 per MMBtu, while the low forecast was $3.80 per MMBtu and the high forecast was $12.50 per MMBtu.

In the second quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey, executives from 132 oil and gas firms answered the question and the most popular response remained the same at between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. The second most popular response in the 2Q survey was also between $7.00 and $7.99 per MMBtu, although the third most popular response was between $6.00 and $6.99 per MMBtu. The survey average was $7.55 per MMBtu, while the low forecast was $2.90 per MMBtu and the high forecast was $12.00 per MMBtu.

Executives from 134 oil and gas firms answered the question in the first quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey, with the most popular response being between $4.00 and $4.49 per MMBtu. The second most popular response was between $4.50 and $4.99 per MMBtu and the third most popular response was between $5.00 and $5.49 per MMBtu. The survey average was $4.57 per MMBtu, while the low forecast was $3.00 per MMBtu and the high forecast was $8.00 per MMBtu.

The price of Henry Hub natural gas during the 3Q, 2Q and 1Q surveys was $8.16 per MMBtu, $8.38 per MMBtu and $4.65 per MMBtu, respectively.

Henry Hub natural gas hit a 2022 low, so far, on January 4 at $3.717 per MMBtu and a 2022 high, so far, on August 22 at $9.68 per MMBtu. At the time of writing, the commodity is trading at $6.50 per MMBtu.

