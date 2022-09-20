Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
The answer to that question really depends on the sector of oil and gas where you work, Dryad Global Chief Executive Officer Corey Ranslem told Rigzone.
“If you look at the oil rigs then it would be the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico,” Ranslem said.
“We have seen the number and types of attacks increase over the past year along with the level of violence. Assailants are now armed and are increasing the number of attacks against oil rigs in this region,” Ranslem added.
“If you manage tankers there are two areas in the world designed as high risk, the Gulf of Guinea and Libya. Just in the past week we’ve seen fighting pick up on the outskirts of Tripoli. We also saw a recent boarding on a cargo ship in the anchorage off Guinea,” Ranslem continued.
When asked if there is anything oil and gas workers can do to stay safe in these regions, Ranslem offered some practical advice.
“Stay vigilant and keep a good visual and radio watch,” he said.
“The other major recommendation is to have a plan in place of how to deal with the intruders in these situations. Right now, we aren’t seeing kidnappings like we did off Somalia, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen,” Ranslem added.
Ranslem has 27 years of experience in the public and private sector working with ports, cargo lines, cruise lines and large yachts, Dryad Global’s website highlights. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and is a recognized expert in U.S. Federal Court in maritime security, the site shows.
Dryad Global is a maritime risk intelligence company. The business publishes a weekly maritime security threat advisory in addition to providing other maritime safety and risk advisory services.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Origin to Sell 100 Percent of Its Beetaloo Basin Stake
- Vessel Shortage Makes Soaring Shipping Costs New Energy Threat
- Var Energi Invests Additional $1.2B In Balder X Project
- Greenpeace Activists Block Unloading Of Russian Gas In Finland
- EU Fossil Fuel Windfall Bark Worse Than Bite
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Shell Names New CEO
- Diesel Margins Tank
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire