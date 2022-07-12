Where Is Gasoline Cheapest in the USA?

The AAA gas prices website has revealed which state has the cheapest average regular gasoline price.

The AAA gas prices website has revealed which state has the cheapest average regular gasoline price as of July 12.

According to the site, average regular gasoline costs the lowest in Georgia today at $4.162 per gallon. The county within Georgia with the cheapest gasoline cost is Telfair at $3.801 per gallon, the AAA site shows.

Although Georgia’s average regular gasoline cost has come down from yesterday’s average, the week ago average and the month ago average, it is still well above the year ago average of $2.936 per gallon, the AAA gas prices website highlights.

The average regular gasoline price in the U.S. currently stands at $4.655 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. Yesterday’s average was $4.678 per gallon, the week ago average was $4.800 per gallon, the month ago average was $5.010 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.147 per gallon, the AAA site shows.

When asked why gasoline was cheapest in Georgia today, Devin Gladden, the manager of federal affairs at AAA, sent Rigzone the below statement.

“Falling oil prices are the main culprit for lower pump prices now. Demand also weakened slightly ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend, which helped to push prices lower in all states, including Georgia”.

California currently has the highest average regular gasoline price in the U.S. at $6.058 per gallon, according to the AAA site. The county within California with the highest gasoline cost is Mono at $7.114 per gallon, the AAA site shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com