Where Did Exxon's Oil and Gas Production Come From in 3Q?

Exxon Mobil Corporation revealed a breakdown of its oil and gas production in the third quarter of this year in its latest results statement, which was posted on the company’s website recently.

According to this results statement, Exxon had total oil equivalent production of 4.769 million barrels per day during the quarter.

The company revealed in the statement that its worldwide net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil came in at 3.380 million barrels per day in the third quarter. The U.S. provided the biggest chunk of this, at 1.512 million barrels per day, according to the statement, which showed that Canada/Other Americas provided the second largest share, at 863,000 barrels per day.

Asia was a close third with 830,000 barrels per day of the company’s worldwide net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil in the third quarter, the results statement showed. Africa provided 145,000 barrels per day, Australia/Oceania provided 27,000 barrels per day, and Europe provided 3,000 barrels per day, the results statement revealed.

Exxon’s worldwide net natural gas production available for sale came in at 8.334 billion cubic feet per day during the quarter, according to the statement, which showed that the U.S. also provided the biggest share of this output, at 3.440 billion cubic feet per day.

Asia provided 3.157 billion cubic feet per day, Australia/Oceania provided 1.332 billion cubic feet per day, Europe provided 265 million cubic feet per day, Africa provided 118 million cubic feet per day, and Canada/Other Americas provided 23 million cubic feet per day, the results statement highlighted.

In its third quarter results statement, Exxon revealed that its third quarter upstream earnings were $5.7 billion, which it pointed out was an increase of $277 million from the second quarter.

“Earnings improved from advantaged volumes, driven by record production in Guyana and the Permian, structural cost savings, and stronger crude realizations,” Exxon said in the statement.

“These gains were partially offset by lower base volumes. Third-quarter net production increased by 139,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day to 4.8 million oil equivalent barrels per day,” Exxon added.

Exxon’s upstream year to date earnings were $17.8 billion, the company highlighted in the statement, noting that this was a decrease of $1.1 billion compared to the same period last year.

“Lower earnings from weaker crude realizations and higher depreciation from Tengiz were largely offset by advantaged volume growth in the Permian and Guyana, structural cost savings, and favorable foreign exchange, tax impacts, and timing effects,” Exxon noted in the statement.

“Year to date net production was 4.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day, highlighted by a new quarterly production record in both the Permian, with nearly 1.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, and Guyana, where gross production exceeded 700,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day,” the company added.

Exxon announced third quarter 2025 earnings of $7.5 billion, or $1.76 per share assuming dilution, in its latest results statement, which also noted that cash flow from operating activities was $14.8 billion and that free cash flow was $6.3 billion.

“Shareholder distributions totaled $9.4 billion, including $4.2 billion of dividends and $5.1 billion of share repurchases, consistent with the company's announced plans,” Exxon pointed out in the statement.

Year to date earnings totaled $22.3 billion compared to $26.1 billion in the same period last year, Exxon highlighted in the statement. The company also revealed that it increased its fourth quarter dividend to $1.03 per share.

“ExxonMobil had a strong third quarter, continuing to demonstrate that we are truly in a league of our own,” ExxonMobil Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in the statement.

“We delivered the highest earnings per share we’ve had compared to other quarters in a similar oil price environment. In Guyana, we broke records with quarterly production surpassing 700,000 barrels per day, and started up the Yellowtail development four months early and under budget,” he added.

“In the Permian, we also set another production record of nearly 1.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day, while continuing to expand the use of proprietary technologies like our lightweight proppant that improves well recoveries by up to 20 percent,” he continued.

“We’ve now started up eight of our 10 key 2025 projects, with the remaining two on track. No one else in our industry is executing at this scale, with this level of innovation, or delivering this kind of value,” Woods went on to state.

