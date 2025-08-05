Where Did ExxonMobil's Oil, Gas Output Come From in 2Q?

According to the company's latest results statement, ExxonMobil had total oil equivalent production of 4.630 million barrels per day during the quarter.

ExxonMobil revealed a breakdown of its oil and gas production in the second quarter of this year in its latest results statement, which was posted on the company’s website recently.

The company highlighted in the statement that its worldwide net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil came in at 3.259 million barrels per day in the second quarter. The U.S. provided the largest share of this, at 1.494 million barrels per day, according to the statement, which outlined that Asia provided the second largest share, at 801,000 barrels per day.

Canada/Other Americas provided 797,000 barrels per day of the company’s worldwide net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil in the second quarter, the results statement showed. Africa provided 139,000 barrels per day, Australia/Oceania provided 25,000 barrels per day, and Europe provided 3,000 barrels per day, the results statement revealed.

Exxon’s worldwide net natural gas production available for sale came in at 8.219 million cubic feet per day during the quarter, according to the statement, which showed that U.S. also provided the largest chunk of this output, at 3.313 million cubic feet per day.

Asia provided 3.206 million cubic feet per day, Australia/Oceania provided 1.258 million cubic feet per day, Europe provided 312 million cubic feet per day, Africa provided 106 million cubic feet per day, and Canada/Other Americas provided 24 million cubic feet per day, the results statement highlighted.

In its second quarter results statement, Exxon revealed that second quarter upstream earnings were $5.4 billion, which it pointed out was a decrease of $1.4 billion from the first quarter.

“Lower crude and natural gas realizations were partially offset by volume growth from advantaged assets, which included record Permian production of 1.6 million oil equivalent barrels per day, along with structural cost savings,” Exxon said in the statement.

“Second quarter net production was 4.6 million oil equivalent barrels per day, the highest second quarter output since the Exxon and Mobil merger more than 25 years ago, and an increase of 79,000 oil equivalent barrels per day compared to the first quarter,” it added.

Exxon’s upstream year to date earnings were $12.2 billion, the company highlighted in the statement, noting that this was a decrease of $576 million compared to the first half of 2024.

“Advantaged assets volume growth in the Permian and Guyana, structural cost savings, favorable foreign exchange, tax impacts and timing effects contributed to earnings,” the company said in the statement.

“These gains were more than offset by weaker crude realizations and higher depreciation. Year to date net production increased 13 percent, or 520,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, to 4.6 million oil equivalent barrels per day driven by the acquisition of Pioneer, partly offset by non-core asset divestments,” it added.

Exxon announced second quarter 2025 earnings of $7.1 billion in its latest results statement. Year to date earnings were $14.8 billion versus $17.5 billion in the first half of 2024, the company added in the statement.

“The second quarter, once again, proved the value of our strategy and competitive advantages, which continue to deliver for our shareholders no matter the market conditions or geopolitical developments,” ExxonMobil Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in the company’s second quarter results statement.

“We achieved our highest second quarter upstream production since the merger of Exxon and Mobil more than 25 years ago. It was also our best quarter yet for high-value product sales volumes in Product Solutions,” he added.

