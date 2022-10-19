Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
Average diesel prices in the U.S. are rising, the AAA gas prices website shows.
As of October 19, national average diesel prices are $5.32 per gallon, according to the AAA site, which outlines that yesterday’s average was $5.30 per gallon, the week ago average was $5.16 per gallon, the month ago average was $4.95 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.55 per gallon.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest fuel update, which was released this week, also shows an increasing diesel price pattern. According to the update, U.S. on-highway diesel fuel prices were $4.83 per gallon on October 3, $5.22 per gallon on October 10, and $5.33 per gallon on October 17. The latest price is up $1.66 per gallon from a year ago, the EIA update highlights.
The EIA’s latest short term energy outlook (STEO) projects that on highway diesel fuel will hit $4.97 per gallon in 2022, before dropping to $4.29 per gallon in 2023. In 2021, the commodity came in at $3.29 per gallon, the EIA’s latest STEO showed.
In its previous STEO, which was released in September, the EIA expected on highway diesel fuel to average $4.99 per gallon this year and $4.28 per gallon in 2023.
What Do you Pay for In a Gallon of Diesel?
The EIA outlined in is latest fuel update that, when diesel was retailing at $5.01 per gallon in August, consumers would spend 45 percent on crude oil costs, 26 percent on refining costs, 17 percent distribution and marketing costs and 12 percent on taxes.
As a comparison, in a previous fuel update released in the summer, the EIA outlined that, when diesel was retailing at $5.57 per gallon back in May, consumers would spend 47 percent on crude oil costs, 25 percent on refining costs, 17 percent on distribution and marketing and 10 percent on taxes.
When gasoline was retailing at $3.98 per gallon in August, consumers would spend 57 percent on crude oil costs, 15 percent on refining costs, 15 percent distribution and marketing costs and 13 percent on taxes, the EIA’s latest fuel update highlighted.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
