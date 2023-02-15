What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?

How you approach a discussion about an increase to your salary can impact the outcome.

That’s what TMM Recruitment Chief Executive Amanda McCulloch told Rigzone when asked for the best way to request a pay rise from an oil and gas employer. McCulloch went on to offer a range of tips for those in the sector looking for a pay increase.

“The first tip is to be ready to be your own biggest champion – to sell yourself,” McCulloch told Rigzone.

“It would be a big mistake to ask for a pay rise because you’ve heard through the grapevine that someone else in your department, peer group or grade has received one. It is also not a great negotiating tactic to ask for an uplift to your salary because you haven't received one in the last 12 months,” McCulloch said.

“You need to clearly show your line manager why your pay should increase based on the work you have done and the value you have added to the business. Make no mistake, your employer will consider your financial value based on your contributions,” McCulloch added.

“Think about how you’ve contributed, what you’ve achieved (or over-achieved), the knowledge or learning you've undertaken or how you’ve developed others. You are going to have to present all your recent successes as justification for a pay rise,” the chief executive went on to state.

McCulloch’s second tip was “know your facts”.

“Do you know what the average industry salary or ‘going rate’ is for your role, in a company of your size, with your responsibilities? A salary guide is a good place to start or talk with trusted peers in a like-for-like organization or a recruiter with knowledge of your specialist work,” McCulloch said.

Another tip McCulloch suggested was “picking your moment”.

“The most professional way to approach this private conversation is to schedule a meeting with your manager. Grabbing them on the hoof when they will have many other things on their mind just isn't appropriate, nor is tackling the issue in any social time you have together,” McCulloch said.

“It is a serious topic, and the conversation will be much more productive if you create the right time and place to discuss it. If your line manager is not the primary decision maker, work with them to ensure they have all the information they need to make a case on your behalf,” McCulloch added.

The TMM Recruitment boss warned to not expect an answer right away.

“Your manager probably does not have the authority to instruct changes to your salary without consultation with others, so it might take a little time. But that doesn’t mean you should give up. Try to establish a timeframe for receiving feedback – that way you can approach the conversation again without giving the impression that you are badgering your manager,” McCulloch said.

“If the outcome disappoints you, it is really important that you remain professional. It’s ok to share your disappointment with your manager but do so in a way that maintains your dignity, placing you in the best position to maintain a good working relationship,” McCulloch added.

When asked what was the best way to ask for more money from an oil and gas employer, Petroplan’s USA Country Manager, Craig McConochie, also offered a range of tips.

“Know and understand your market value,” McConochie told Rigzone.

“When going to the negotiating table, it is important to have an understanding of where you sit in terms of the market rate for salaries. You can gain an understanding of this by doing a few things - online searches, places like Glassdoor or Fishbowl can give an indication of salary ranges within certain industries and/or companies; check job ads for similar positions to see what they are being listed at; speak to a recruiter – a good recruiter will have a clearer understanding of market rate than just about anyone,” he added.

McConochie also warned those looking for a pay rise to be ready to justify their request.

“There are a number of reasons to ask for a pay rise - be ready to explain the reasoning and justify it - cost of living increase? Increase in scope of work? Has it been a while since last pay rise causing your salary to fall below market rate? Leverage your tenure if you have been there for a long time. Companies don’t want to lose loyal staff,” he said.

The Petroplan representative also advised those looking for more money in the sector to be open and honest with their employer and to not be afraid to move on to a new business if their request for more pay is rejected.

“This will result in either a counteroffer, or the opportunity to move onto a business that pays you what you want to be paid,” McConochie said.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com