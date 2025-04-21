What Will the USA Diesel Fuel Price Be in 2025 and 2026?

In its April STEO, the EIA highlighted that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.63 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on April 10, the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price will average $3.44 per gallon in 2025 and $3.53 per gallon in 2026.

The STEO showed that the EIA expects the diesel price to come in at $3.41 per gallon in the second quarter of this year, $3.30 per gallon in the third quarter, $3.41 per gallon in the fourth quarter, $3.51 per gallon in the first quarter of 2026, $3.49 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.53 per gallon in the third quarter, and $3.57 per gallon in the fourth quarter of next year.

In its April STEO, the EIA highlighted that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.63 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.76 per gallon overall in 2024.

In its previous STEO, which was released back in March, the EIA projected that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price would average $3.62 per gallon in 2025 and $3.74 per gallon in 2026.

That STEO saw the diesel price averaging $3.63 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025, $3.56 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.61 per gallon in the third quarter, $3.70 per gallon in the fourth quarter, $3.73 per gallon in the first quarter of 2026, $3.72 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.75 per gallon in the third quarter, and $3.76 per gallon in the fourth quarter of next year.

That STEO also highlighted that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.76 per gallon last year.

In its latest diesel fuel update, which was released on April 15, the EIA showed that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.592 per gallon on March 31, $3.639 per gallon on April 7, and $3.579 per gallon on April 14. The April 14 price was $0.436 lower than the year ago average, the EIA’s latest fuel update outlined.

Of the five Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) regions highlighted in the EIA’s latest fuel update, the West Coast was shown to have the highest U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price as of April 14, at $4.281 per gallon. The Gulf Coast was shown to have the lowest U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price as of April 14, at $3.267 per gallon.

A glossary section of the EIA site notes that the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are divided into five districts, with PADD 1 further split into three subdistricts. PADDs 6 and 7 encompass U.S. territories, the site adds.

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, the average U.S. diesel price is $3.555 per gallon, as of April 21. Yesterday’s average was $3.570 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.579 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.604 per gallon, and the year ago average was $4.044 per gallon, the site highlighted.

The highest recorded average price for diesel in the U.S. was seen on June 19, 2022, at $5.816 per gallon, the AAA Fuel Prices site outlined.

The EIA’s latest diesel fuel update, which pegged the diesel price at $3.68 per gallon in February 2025, showed that 49 percent of that total went towards crude oil costs, 19 percent went towards distribution and marketing costs, 16 percent went towards taxes, and another 16 percent went towards refining costs.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com