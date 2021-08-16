What Will Have the Most Impact on Oil Prices?

In this week's preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators outlined exactly what will have the biggest impact on oil prices in the short term.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Updated data points regarding the Covid delta variant and the resulting economic responses will continue to have the most impact on crude prices and policy changes over the coming weeks. Anecdotally, mitigation measures have already begun, including Texas school districts implementing mask mandates for students in defiance of an executive order as case counts and hospitalizations are approaching prior peak levels. News last week that the terminal serving 25 percent of the container cargo at the port in Ningbo-Zhoushan was being closed following a positive Covid test from an employee has the potential to exacerbate supply chain issues and near-term inflation trends. Crude and products demand have remained resilient throughout the summer, but prices could soften if lockdowns and social distancing measures start back up on a wholesale basis.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The market will have to be focused on the spread of the delta variant, hospitalization and vaccination rates as well as any increasing mandates designed to stem the tide of the virus. Tropical Storm Fred should be a non-event by then and may actually bring cooling rains to the southeast United States. With the OPEC+ group already increasing output steadily each month, we shouldn't see any change in production despite the plea by the White House.

Samuel Indyk, Senior Analyst at uk.investing.com: I’ll be keeping an eye on Covid cases in Asia and the United States. China is reporting its highest level of cases since January with the resurgence mainly due to the more highly transmissible delta variant. China’s policy so far has involved soft lockdowns, mass testing and travel bans between provinces. If the approach turns to stricter lockdowns, then China - which has led the global, post-pandemic economic recovery so far - is likely to see slower growth. The longevity and severity of the lockdowns will determine the drag on oil demand going forward.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: I expect to see the International Energy Agency’s predictions to be wrong. Just today [August 12] it said that oil demand growth for the second half of 2021 will be sharply lower, claiming that a Covid resurgence will drive demand for oil down. I think demand for crude oil will continue to rise in Asia, North America, and in South America. As for Europe, I guess we shall see.

