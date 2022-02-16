What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?

According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) seventh, and latest, state of energy report, which was published recently, the U.S. oil and natural gas sector paid a national annual wage averaging $115,166 during 2021.

This figure was 76 percent higher than average private sector wages, TIPRO highlighted in the report, which also outlined that payroll in the U.S. oil and gas industry totaled $96 billion and direct Gross Regional Product (GRP) for the industry was $573 billion in 2021, or three percent of the U.S. economy.

TIPRO’s sixth state of energy report revealed that the industry paid a national annual wage averaging $113,601 in 2020, which was said to be 86 percent higher than average private sector wages in the United States. According to TIPRO’s previous report, in 2020, payroll in the U.S. oil and gas industry totaled $102 billion and direct GRP for the industry was $741 billion, or four percent of the U.S. economy.

According to TIPRO’s fifth state of energy report, the industry paid a national annual wage averaging $114,745 in 2019, which was said to be more than double average private sector wages. Payroll in the U.S. oil and gas industry totaled $103 billion in 2019, TIPRO’s fifth state of energy report revealed.

Texas Oil and Gas Wage

TIPRO’s latest report outlined that oil and gas jobs in Texas paid an annual average wage of $132,232, which the organization noted was 107 percent more than the average private sector job in the state. Texas was also said to have had the highest oil and gas payroll in the country in 2021 ($41 billion), with California coming in second ($10 billion), then Louisiana ($6 billion).

TIPRO’s previous report highlighted that oil and gas jobs in Texas paid an annual average wage of $129,989, which was said to be 113 percent more than the average private sector job in the state. The report showed that Texas also had the highest oil and gas payroll in the country in 2020 ($45 billion), with California coming second again ($10 billion), then Louisiana third again ($6.8 billion).

In TIPRO’s fifth state of energy report, oil and gas jobs in Texas were said to have paid an annual average wage of $132,104 in 2019, which was said to be 130 percent more than the average private sector job in the state. Texas, again, was shown to have had the highest oil and gas payroll in the country in 2019 ($48 billion), with California again coming in second ($9.2 billion), followed by Oklahoma ($6.9 billion).

Oil and Gas Job Figures

According to TIPRO’s seventh report, the industry supported a total of 832,869 direct jobs in the U.S. last year. Texas was said to have led the nation in oil and gas jobs with 309,396 people employed in the sector. This figure accounted for approximately 37 percent of all oil and gas jobs nationwide, according to TIPRO.

The U.S. oil and gas industry employed 902,223 professionals in 2020, TIPRO’s sixth report revealed. The report showed that Texas again led the nation in oil and gas jobs with 347,529 people employed in the industry, which was said to be approximately 39 percent of all oil and gas jobs nationwide.

TIPRO’s fifth state of energy report outlined that the U.S. oil and gas industry employed 895,629 professionals in 2019. The report highlighted that Texas again led the nation in oil and gas jobs with 361,271 people employed in this industry. This figure was said to represent 40 percent of all oil and gas jobs nationwide in 2019.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com