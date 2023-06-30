What Was OPEC's Net Oil Export Revenue in 2022?

OPEC's 2022 net revenue rose nearly 43 percent compared with the previous year, according to the EIA.

OPEC members earned about $888 billion in net oil export revenue last year.

That’s what the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates in its latest OPEC Revenues Fact Sheet, which was last updated this month.

In the fact sheet, the EIA noted that OPEC’s 2022 net revenue rose nearly 43 percent compared with the previous year, “when OPEC net oil export revenue totaled an estimated $622 billion (real $)”.

“The increase in net export revenue in 2022 is mostly attributable to higher crude oil prices, and to a lesser degree to higher petroleum liquids production,” the EIA said in the fact sheet.

OPEC total oil output rose to nearly 34.2 million barrels per day in 2022 and increased by 2.5 million barrels per day year on year, the EIA outlined in the fact sheet.

According to the sheet, Saudi Arabia had the highest net oil export revenue among OPEC members last year at $311 billion. The fact sheet placed Iraq in second, with $131 billion, the United Arab Emirates in third, with $119 billion, Kuwait in fourth, with $98 billion, and Iran in fifth, with $54 billion.

The EIA fact sheet highlighted that Saudi Arabia also had the highest net oil export revenue in 2021 at $206 billion. Iraq was second, with $92 billion, the UAE was third, with $82 billion, Kuwait was fourth, with $68 billion, and Iran was fifth, with $40 billion, in 2021, the fact sheet outlined.

Looking at 2023, the fact sheet projected that OPEC net oil export revenue will fall to $656 billion.

“This decrease is attributable to lower OPEC production as a result of the extension of the OPEC+ agreement, along with a decrease in crude oil prices,” the EIA stated in the fact sheet.

“We expect OPEC total oil liquids production to decrease to 33.5 million barrels per day in 2023, while the forecast Brent spot price will fall from $101 per barrel in 2022 to $80 per barrel,” the EIA added.

The organization projected that OPEC net oil export revenue will go on to increase in 2024.

“In tandem with a forecast increase in OPEC output in 2024, based on the June 2023 STEO, we expect that OPEC net export revenue will rise to $682 billion (real $),” the EIA stated in the sheet.

“We forecast that global crude oil prices will increase in 2024, reflecting global oil inventories that will decrease in each of the next five quarters,” the EIA added.

According to the fact sheet, the top five OPEC countries in terms of net oil export revenue will remain the same as 2022 and 2021 in both 2023 and 2024, although the exact figures will alter.

The fact sheet sees Saudi Arabia’s net oil export revenue coming in at $215 billion in 2023 and $223 billion in 2024, Iraq’s net oil export revenue at $96 billion in 2023 and $103 billion in 2024, the UAE’s net oil export revenue at $91 billion in 2023 and $92 billion in 2024, Kuwait’s net oil export revenue at $74 billion in 2023 and $77 billion in 2024, and Iran’s net oil export revenue at $44 billion this year and $48 billion next year.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in June, the EIA projects that OPEC production of petroleum and other liquids will be 33.51 million barrels per day in 2023 and 33.84 million barrels per day in 2024. OPEC production of petroleum and other liquids was 34.17 million barrels per day in 2022, the report revealed.

The EIA’s latest STEO sees the Brent spot price averaging $79.54 per barrel this year and $83.51 per barrel in 2024 and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot price averaging $74.60 per barrel in 2023 and $78.51 per barrel in 2024. The Brent spot price averaged $100.94 per barrel and the WTI spot price averaged $94.91 per barrel las year, the EIA’s latest STEO highlighted.

In its previous STEO, which was released in May, the EIA projected that OPEC production of petroleum and other liquids would be 33.76 million barrels per day in 2023 and 34.45 million barrels per day in 2024. In that STEO, the EIA projected that the Brent spot price would average $78.65 per barrel in 2023 and $74.47 per barrel in 2024 and that the WTI spot price would average $73.62 per barrel this year and $69.47 per barrel next year.

