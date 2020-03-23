What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
The oil market downturn continued last week, with one market-watcher describing it as “insane” and recalling memories of the 1980s price collapse. Keep reading to learn what panelists interviewed by Rigzone with pay particularly close attention to this week.
Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas Commodities LLC: Look for continued pressure on the price of crude oil and gasoline. Crude oil is down 20 percent week-to-date (late Friday morning), which includes a 25-percent rally on March 19. As the U.S. moves toward social distancing, quarantine and shelter-in-place, not only will the consumption of crude oil via the airlines continue to decrease, but the demand for gasoline at the pumps will decrease as well.
Campbell Faulkner, Senior Vice President, Chief Data Analyst, OTC Global Holdings: Looking forward to the short-term, it looks like volatility is the expectation and the sensitivity is higher than normal to the news cycle.
Steve Blair, Senior Account Executive, RCG Division of Marex Spectron: Gasoline crack spreads for the nearby futures months collapsed and even went negative for a brief period before sustaining a fairly substantial rally on Tuesday and Wednesday (of last week). Crack spreads, however, have again moved lower – with the weakest showing an almost $3 decline as of this writing (March 19, 2020). Diesel/Heat cracks are also declining again but not to the degree of the gas cracks. These need to be watched as a guide to other movements in the petroleum sector.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
- DOE to Max Out Petroleum Reserve
- Shell Tightens Belt Amid Pandemic
- OPEC Has Pulled Up a Chair for Texas Before
- Enterprise to Pay 1Q Distribution, Review CapEx Plans
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Oregon LNG Export Project Clears Hurdle
- CNOOC Names New President, Executive Director
- Tenaris Cutting 900+ Employees
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Sharp Slowdown in Hiring Across Houston Oil and Gas
- Saudis to Push Oil Export to 10MM Barrels a Day
- Halliburton to Furlough 3,500 Workers in Houston
- Frac Tracker Sees Plunging Spread Count
- Houston Firm Building Gulf Coast Oil Export Operation
- 200+ OFS Firms in Europe Could Go Bankrupt
- Trump's Oil Buy Could Help Hundreds of Shale Drillers
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields