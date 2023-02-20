What to Watch in Oil, Gas This Week
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at a notable downtrend in the oil market, winter weather demand, market distortion and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom Seng, Assistant Professor in Energy, Texas Christian University’s Ralph Lowe Energy Institute: In the volatile market that is crude oil, we have gone from a perceived global shortage which had prices approaching $95 per barrel in early November to less than $80 per barrel last week. Winter weather does not seem to be causing a lot of demand for heating oil and time is running out. Inventories, once near depletion, are rising weekly. Absent a major geopolitical or natural disaster disruption, oil demand will probably remain weak until refineries increase production ahead of the summer driving season.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: More market distortion from the reality-defying oil bulls.
