What It Takes to Change a Name in Oil

What exactly is in a name change? Rigzone speaks to OGUK, soon to be OEUK, to find out.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) revealed this week that it is changing its name to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) from February 14.

The organization is the latest in a long line of oil and gas entities to change its name, with Shell, Qatar Petroleum, Total and Statoil undergoing the same process over the last few years – but what exactly is in a name change? Rigzone spoke to OGUK, soon to be OEUK, to find out.

Rigzone: Was the process to change OGUK’s name to OEUK difficult?

OGUK: The review we conducted to extend the scope of our organization has been a year-long process, but the industry has been adapting for quite some time. As a member owned and member led body, we looked at what was happening to those companies and recognized we needed to change too. The proposals were supported by our members at the AGM in December this year and means that from February 14 we’ll represent companies in oil and gas, hydrogen, CCUS and offshore wind.

Rigzone: Was there a catalyst for the name change? What was the main reason?

OGUK: This is about so much more than a name change – if anything that was the last thing we thought of. This is about repositioning ourselves as the leading integrated energy trade association, representing everyone involved in the production of cleaner energy offshore.

As champions of this industry, we build on our proud heritage in the oil and gas industry, continuing to champion its role as well as the role of diverse offshore energies to governments, regulators and stakeholders. We’ll continue to engage and inform and provide opportunities for companies to come together to share knowledge. As a platform for an integrated energy industry, we’ll support members who are already investing in and developing the cleaner energy technologies and solutions that will be needed to not only decarbonize the offshore oil and gas sector, but the whole UK economy at pace.

Our sector is wholeheartedly committed to supporting the UK and Scottish Governments’ targets of net zero emissions by 2050 and 2045, respectively. We recognize the energy transition, though really challenging, has to happen and our members, their colleagues and our energy communities have a key role to play in ensuring that it does.

Rigzone: How long ago did discussions about a name change start?

OGUK: This is an evolution that has been years in the making. Our 2019 strategy document Roadmap 2035 set out the UK offshore oil and gas sector’s mission to harness its energy and offshore project expertise to develop green technologies that are crucial to ensuring the UK achieves net zero emissions.

Rigzone: Were any other names considered? Could you share them?

OGUK: We wanted to choose a name that accurately reflected the energies our members have been engaging with and diversifying into most commonly, which are CCUS, hydrogen and offshore wind. Both CCS and hydrogen are major aspects of the North Sea Transition Deal we agreed with the UK Government in March of last year, and these are technologies primarily being developed by hydrocarbon operators and contractors.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com